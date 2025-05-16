Fortnite update today (16th May): What changes in the patch notes?

But whatever issues Epic Games had are now fixed, as the patch is coming today – here's what to expect in today's Fortnite update.

The biggest addition to the game in patch v35.10, aptly named "Chew on This", is almost certainly everyone's favourite Wookiee, Chewbacca, who you'll be able to find in-game.

Talking to him will net you his powerful Wookiee Bowcaster, a returning weapon from last year that can almost one-hit enemies with its charged shot.

As well as the Bowcaster, the brand-new CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster is also entering the loot pool and can be found by looting Chests across the island.

On the skin front, the General Grievous Outfit will become available to unlock from the Battle Pass, alongside a few additional Grievous-themed cosmetics.

There will also reportedly be a new Jar Jar Binks skin, which many think will be Darth Jar Jar, and a new Mandalorian variant, according to prominent leaker ShiinaBR.

This follows Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala skins being reintroduced to the Item Shop last night.

Naturally, there will also likely be some balance changes and bug fixes, but these haven't been announced yet by Epic Games.

