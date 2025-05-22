We'll take you through what you need to know about the new Mandalorian skin in Fortnite, including how to get it and what's included.

How to get the new Mandalorian skin in Fortnite explained

The new Mandalorian skin can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks.

The Mandalorian Warrior Outfit, as it's officially named, can be purchased individually, or if you want to get everything on offer, it's also available as part of the Champions of Mandalore bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks.

Here is every item in the Champions of Mandalore bundle and how much they each cost:

Mandalorian Warrior Outfit – 1,800 V-Bucks

Vibrodagger & Personal Shield Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Mandalorian Cape Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Beskar Forge Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Whistling Bird Salute Emote – 300 V-Bucks

If that wasn't enough, the new Mandalorian skin is no ordinary skin, either.

The Mandalorian Warrior Outfit will be customisable, meaning players will be able to mix and match different pieces of armour to create a unique look.

That means if a full squad of players all have the Mandalorian skin equipped, they can all still stand out from one another thanks to the customisation options on offer.

Long-time Fortnite players will know that this isn't actually the first time a Mandalorian skin has been introduced into the game.

Way back in Chapter 2 Season 5 in December 2020, Epic Games introduced the Mandalorian Outfit into the game, along with some cosmetics like the Grogu Back Bling.

Unfortunately, that Mandalorian skin was a Battle Pass exclusive, and hasn't been seen in the Item Shop since, so if you missed out on that one, you'd better get your hands on the new one!

