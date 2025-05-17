To speak to Darth Vader, players will need to enable the "conversational AI" hotkey/setting, but after which he can do all manner of things, from serenading players to responding intelligently to them, warn them of oncoming threats, and even join and leave squads at will.

The family of James Earl Jones gave Fortnite permission to use his voice, saying in a statement: "James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars, and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it.

"We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character."

However, since the AI character was added it has stirred up quite the bit of controversy - but just what is that controvery and where you can you find Darth Vader on the map?

Read on for everything you need to know about the AI Darth Vader in Fortnite.

Where is AI Darth Vader in Fortnite?

There are three possible locations where you might be able to find the AI Darth Vader, who spawns randomly in one them at any one time. These locations are Vader Samurai's Solitude in the southwest corner, the Imperial checkpoint south of the tunnel from Canyon Crossing, and the Imperial checkpoint to the east of Foxy Floodgate.

If you want to get ahead of the game and have a sense of which of the three he will be at, just look for a parked Lambda-class shuttle, as that is always nearby to where Vader will be.

What is the controversy around AI Darth Vader in Fortnite?

Within an hour of AI Darth Vader going live in Fortnite, players had already shared reports of the character of the character using swear words and racial and phobic slurs.

A statement from Epic Games later stated that the company had "pushed a hot fix within 30 minutes of this happening in-game, so this shouldn’t happen again".

It should be noted that the AI feature can only be turned on under parental controls, meaning players under 13 or their country’s age of digital consent cannot interact with it without permission.

Even beyond Vader's outbursts post release, some have criticised the use of AI for the character full stop, even with Jones's family's permission.

One user on the subreddit (as reported by IGN) wrote in a post: "With all due respect to James Earl Jones, even with his full permission for these methods to be allowed, he did not deserve this sort of legacy.

"His voice was one that shaped many of us, and now we have an AI imitating his likeness. A mere vessel without a soul. Someone like Matt Sloan (voice of Darth Vader in various video games and shows) carries more sentiment to this role than an AI ever could. Not to mention that Generative-AI is quite harmful to the environment.

"As long as we don't have a way of finding renewable energy or a way to minimise harming our future generations, I can't see any 'fun' behind this. Sure, Darth may comment on sweaty players or comment on his hatred for sand, but is that worth [it] in [the] long-term? Is this small addition really needed to enhance our experience in the bigger sacrifice of polluting our world?"

