As is often the case with Fortnite, eagle-eyed sleuths have devoured every piece of information possible about the game, and have started speculating that a crossover is on the cards.

And so we have done a little sleuthing ourselves to trace back to the origin of the rumour that a Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fortnite crossover is in the works, so read on for a full explanation of just what is going on.

Why are fans talking about a Fortnite and FNAF crossover?

Fans are speculating that a crossover between Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fortnite is imminent as ScottGames, the developer behind FNAF, announced a week’s worth of reveals and updates to commemorate the franchise's 10th anniversary.

More like this

The post, as shown above, breaks down the different things happening between 3rd and 8th August 2024, which includes a mysterious "collab announcement" on Tuesday 6th.

This immediately triggered a wave of predictions in the comments, with tons of fans guessing that Fortnite is the subject of that collaboration.

Discussions have been just as intense on Reddit, too, with users highlighting a post on X from an account called ShiinaBR, who said that Fortnite is also due to receive its 30.40 update on 6th August, which has left fans convinced the crossover is going ahead.

Will Fortnite and FNAF really collaborate? Our opinion

It is important to note that nothing has been confirmed from either Epic Games or ScottGames as of yet - however, we wouldn’t be surprised if the collaboration between Fortnite and Five Nights at Freddy’s is indeed going to happen.

The latter is one of the few big gaming franchises in recent years that hasn’t yet appeared in Fortnite, and so it feels like it is just a matter of time before it happens.

Another interesting angle that makes this collaboration likely is that Blumhouse Productions, one of the major studios behind the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, which was released in 2023, and its sequel, which is due to release in 2025, has just launched its very own games division.

It all may be a coincidence, but maybe movie-specific versions of the characters may appear in Fortnite.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.