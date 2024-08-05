We’re here to help you figure it out so you can get back into the game and earn that Cursed Gold to put towards completing the Cursed Sails battle pass.

The Davy Jones' Locker challenge is part of the Pirate Code Eight set of quests – the final set of Pirate Code quests available as part of the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event.

Complete the quest, too, and you’ll be one step closer towards unlocking the final piece of the map needed to access the Jack’s Ship glider reward.

Savvy? Good. It’s time to find out how to visit Davy Jones' Locker in Fortnite.

How to visit Davy Jones' Locker in Fortnite explained

To visit Davy Jones' Locker in Fortnite, you need to be eliminated from a match.

Yep.

Davy Jones' Locker is not a named location or Point of Interest on the map that you haven’t discovered. It is where pirates go when they die.

A nod to the Pirates of the Caribbean films, you need to be killed in a match to complete the Pirate Code Eight challenge.

Now, it’s entirely up to you how you go about completing the dark quest.

If you’re anything like us, you can simply go about playing the game as you normally would and be killed by an opposing player at some point during the match. In fact, if you’re focusing on completing other Pirate Code quests, you’ll probably be distracted enough to miss out on a Victory Royale anyway.

Suppose you want to complete the challenge quickly and move on with your life going for Ws again. You can always drop to an area filled with other players or to where you know a campfire is.

This helpful YouTube video by Comrad3s will show you a location of a fire you can use to eliminate yourself from a match if you’re so inclined to take this route to the briny depths of Davy Jones' Locker:

Now you know what you need to do, it’s time to pay a visit to Davy Jones' Locker in Fortnite and never speak about this quest again.

Completing it is worth it for the 5,000 XP and progress towards Cursed Gold for your Cursed Sails battle pass and Jack’s Ship glider unlock.

