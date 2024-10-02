FC 25 TOTW 3 confirmed: Full list of cards revealed
Who were the best performers this past week?
TOTW 3 has arrived in FC 25, celebrating the highest-performing players from the previous weekend, which saw some big wins. There were also some top-of-the-table clashes, with Bayern taking on Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid visiting Atletico Madrid.
TOTW focuses only on league form, so don’t expect any players to be featured who performed well in the cup competitions played over the last week, like the Champions League or the Carabao.
These cards will only be in packs for one week and receive healthy boosts to their base cards to make them even better and excel in the game.
Keep on reading to find out who featured this time-out.
FC 25 TOTW 3 revealed
As confirmed by EA, the full FC 25 TOTW 3 squad is:
- 90 ST, Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan/Argentina)
- 89 LM, Guro Reiten (Chelsea/Norway)
- 88 ST, Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona/Poland)
- 86 LM, Julie Dufour (Paris FC/France)
- 86 CB, Eder Militão (Real Madrid/Brazil)
- 86 CDM, Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich/England)
- 86 CAM, Cole Palmer (Chelsea/England)
- 86 CB, Kim Min Jae (Bayern Munich/South Korea)
- 85 LM, Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/Brazil)
- 84 CB, Micky Van de Ven (Spurs/Netherlands)
- 84 ST, Jonathan David (LOSC Lille/Canada)
- 82 ST, Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt/Egypt)
- 81 LW, Byan Zaragoza (Osasuna/Spain)
- 81 CB, Clinton Mata (Lyon/Angola)
- 81 CM, Jens Stage (Werder Bremen/Denmark)
- 81 GK, Jack Butland (Rangers/England)
- 81 RM, Fashion Sakala (Al-Fahya/Zambia)
- 80 CM, Sergio Gomez (Real Sociedad/Spain)
- 80 CB, Ardian Ismajli (Empoli/Albania)
- 80 LM, Borja Sainz (Norwich/Spain)
- 80 RB, Tayvon Gray (New York City FC/Jamaica)
- 80 ST, Timmy Thiele (FC Energie Cottbus/Germany)
- 80 CM, Olivier Ntcham (Sansunspor/Camerron)
Although the standout in terms of rating is comfortably Martinez, the CBs this week will demand the most in terms of value.
Van de Ven and Militão are the two true standouts and will improve any defence in the game; these cards will be nearly unplayable thanks to their speed and high defence combination.
When is FC 25 TOTW 4?
TOTW cards are released every Wednesday at 6pm UK time; this continues until the TOTS event, which doesn’t begin until next May.
These cards remain in packs for one week after being released, but they can also be purchased off the market from other players.
