It was confirmed during a live broadcast of the FC Pro Open Matchday 1 on 25th November.

Now it’s known what the Mystery Nation is, all you need to do is score three Finesse Shot goals with players from that nation in Ultimate Team.

Complete the objective and you’ll earn yourself a cool Premium Electrum Players Pack and Coin Boost as rewards.

Read on below to find out how to complete the FC 25 Mystery Nation Pro Open objective and to find out what the Mystery Nation is.

FC 25 Mystery Nation explained: How to complete the Pro Open objective

The Mystery Nation has been confirmed to be Colombia.

This means that to complete the Pro Open Mystery Nation objective in FC 25, you need to score three goals using a Finesse Shot with a player from Colombia in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Get in there quickly, though, as you don’t have long at all left to complete this objective.

If you do manage to complete the objective, you’ll be awarded a Premium Electrum Players Pack and a Coin Boost.

Originally, the Mystery Nation Pro Open objective told players to "tune in and watch the FC Pro Open Matchday 1 to find the nation hint to complete the objective".

The broadcast already happened – taking place on 25th November at 6pm here in the UK – and it was revealed that Colombia is the Mystery Nation.

If you don’t already have a Colombian player in your Ultimate Team squad, you’ll need to head to the transfer market to pick one up.

