This method has been made less effective this year because of just how much of an unfair advantage it was last year.

Anyone who plays the game regularly will recognise this, but sometimes, to ensure a victory, its a necessary evil.

How to move the keeper in FC 25

EA FC 25.

There are two ways to manually move the goalkeeper in FC 25, and this is the same for every game mode where the AI controls the keeper.

The two ways are dependent on the situation, but we have listed them both below:

Holding triangle / Y when not in possession will drag the keeper out of the net and force them to run towards the ball. It can help you close down space in a one-on-one, but you're vulnerable to being chipped.

and force them to run towards the ball. It can help you close down space in a one-on-one, but you're vulnerable to being chipped. You can also move the keeper on the line by holding down on the right analogue stick (works on both Xbox and PlayStation), then move in the direction you wish your keeper to go – the downside to this is if you move your keeper too early, it can offer your opponent an open net.

Both have certain drawbacks, but they can help save many goals when used appropriately.

Some keepers, who are quicker, will also be more effective at running, so it’s essential to keep this in mind when planning your squad.

