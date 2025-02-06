It feels like every day there’s a new Ultimate Team promotion in FC 25, and the rumoured Grassroots Greats one is said to be bringing back some of the greatest Icons and/or Heroes that have been missing in the game up until now.

That’s if leaks are anything to go on, anyway. You know what you can do with leaks and rumours – here’s a hint: it has something to do with salt and a pinch thereof.

Back to the matter at hand. Here’s everything we know about the rumoured Grassroots Greats promo in FC 25, including when it might start and what to expect from it.

When is Grassroots Greats in FC 25? Release speculation

EA has not officially confirmed the Grassroots Greats FC 25 Ultimate Team promo exists, let alone a release date for it.

Based on leaks from the likes of FutSheriff, however, it sounds like it’s coming soon.

How soon? That’s for EA to know and for us to find out, we’re afraid. It will probably be released on a Friday. This means it could be the 7th, 14th, or even 21st February. Keep those eyes peeled.

Whatever its release date turns out to be, we imagine Grassroots Greats will begin soon. EA doesn’t like leaving it too long between Ultimate Team promotions.

When EA confirms the details, we’ll update this page with the official FC 25 Grassroots Greats release date.

What is the UK launch time for Grassroots Greats in FC 25?

Whatever the release date turns out to be, expect the FC 25 Grassroots Greats FC 25 UK launch time to be 6pm.

6pm is the standard time for new Ultimate Team content updates in FC 25 (and previous FIFA games) here in the UK – typically on a Friday, too.

Again, we’ll update this page with official information when it becomes available.

What to expect from Grassroots Greats in FC 25 – latest rumours

The Grassroots Greats promo in FC 25 is rumoured to be bringing back legendary cards from FIFA games past that are no longer in the game. This could include Maradona.

Various leakers and dataminers have found various legendary players in the game’s database, including the aforementioned Diego Maradona.

FGZNews on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted that the Grassroots Greats promo "will be a concept of iconic FIFA cards over the years" and provided a look at the Gervinho, Seydou Doumbia and Victor Ibarbo cards.

Check out the post below:

Based on leaks and datamines, the following players look set to return as Icons or Heroes Grassroots Greats promo cards in FC 25:

Diego Maradona

Gervinho

Seydou Doumbia

Victor Ibarbo

Franz Beckenbauer

As with all leaks and rumours, take everything above with a healthy pinch of salt. We’ll update this page with official information as soon as we’re able following any official confirmation from EA.

