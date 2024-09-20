You’ll want pace across the pitch in all outfield positions, however, so we’ve dived into the stats and picked the top 10 fastest players overall, as well as in each key position (strikers, wingers, midfielders, full-backs and centre-backs).

Whether you’re playing Ultimate Team or Career Mode, pace is a valuable stat.

Read on to find out who the fastest players in FC 25 are across each position.

Who is the fastest player in FC 25?

The fastest player in FC 25 is Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman holds this accolade from FC 24 following his move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, and has a pace stat of 97. Phénoménal.

Joining Mbappé in the top 10 fastest FC 25 players are the following speedy stars:

Kylian Mbappé (97) | ST

(97) | ST Karim Adeyemi (96) | LM

(96) | LM Vinicius Jr (95) | LW

(95) | LW Alphonso Davies (95) | LB

(95) | LB Moussa Diaby (95) | RM

(95) | RM Theo Hernández (95) | LB

(95) | LB Yankuba Minteh (95) | RM

(95) | RM Iñaki Williams (94) | RM

(94) | RM Kevin Schade (94) | LW

(94) | LW Rafael Leão (94) | LW

Fastest strikers in FC 25

The fastest strikers (ST and CFs) in FC 25 will help you zoom past opposition defenders as if they aren’t even there.

Here are the top 10 fastest strikers in EA FC 25:

Kylian Mbappé (97) | ST

(97) | ST Tabitha Chawinga (94) | ST

(94) | ST Sophia Smith (93) | ST

(93) | ST Loïs Openda (93) | ST

(93) | ST Mohamed Amoura (93) | ST

(93) | ST Sheraldo Becker (93) | ST

(93) | ST Sirlord Conteh (93) | ST

(93) | ST Trent Buhagiar (93) | ST

(93) | ST Afimico Pululu (92) | ST

(92) | ST Barbra Banda (92) | ST

Fastest wingers in FC 25

Pace on the wings is necessary for any and every team. The fastest winger in FC 25 is Karim Adeyemi.

This is the list of the top 10 fastest wingers in FC 25 (LW, RW, LM, RM):

Karim Adeyemi (96) | LM

(96) | LM Vinicius Jr (95) | LW

(95) | LW Moussa Diaby (95) | RM

(95) | RM Yankuba Minteh (95) | RM

(95) | RM Iñaki Williams (94) | RM

(94) | RM Kevin Schade (94) | LW

(94) | LW Rafael Leão (94) | LW

(94) | LW Trinity Rodman (94) | RM

(94) | RM Rosemonde Kouassi (94) | RM

(94) | RM Nestory Irankunda (94) | RM

Fastest midfielders in FC 25

You may not think of pace in midfield as being essential, but it’s worth having a quick player to help cover and break up incoming attacks before the defence needs to get involved. The fastest midfielder in FC 25 is Rafa.

These are the top 10 fastest midfielders in FC 25 (CM, CDM, CAM):

Rafa (93) | CAM

(93) | CAM Anssumane Fati (89) | CAM

(89) | CAM Géraldine Reuteler (89) | CM

(89) | CM Federico Valverde (88) | CM

(88) | CM Diego Rossi (88) | CAM

(88) | CAM Yunus Musah (88) | CM

(88) | CM Justin Kluivert (88) | CAM

(88) | CAM Pepê (87) | CAM

(87) | CAM Claudio Echeverri (87) | CAM

(87) | CAM Crystal Dunn (87) | CM

Fastest full-backs in FC 25

Full-backs need pace to match the speed of the opposition wingers and move your team forward down the wings. The fastest full-back in FC 25 is Theo Hernández.

Here are the top 10 fastest full-backs in FC 25 (LB and RB):

Theo Hernández (95) | LB

(95) | LB Alphonso Davies (95) | LB

(95) | LB Bright Osayi-Samuel (93) | LB

(93) | LB Muteb Al Harbi (93) | LB

(93) | LB Manuel Lazzari (93) | LB

(93) | LB Ruan (92) | RB

(92) | RB Alvas Powell (92) | RB

(92) | RB Milan van Ewijk (92) | RB

(92) | RB Fawaz Al Sagour (92) | RB

(92) | RB Thierry Rendall Correia (92) | RB

Fastest centre-backs in FC 25

Quick centre-backs will let you play a high line far more successfully. The fastest centre-back in FC 25 is Jeremiah St Juste.

Here are the top 10 fastest centre-backs in FC 25:

Jeremiah St Juste (93)

(93) Moïse Bombito (91)

(91) Tyler Magloire (90)

(90) Jetmir Haliti (89)

(89) Micky van de Ven (88)

(88) Maxence Lacroix (88)

(88) Tristan Blackman (88)

(88) Phil Neumann (87)

(87) Jawad El Yamiq (86)

(86) Maxwell Gyamfi (86)

