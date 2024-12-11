Is FC 25 crossplay? Your cross-platform multiplayer options explained
Cross play in football will get you sent off.
Do you have EA Sports FC 25 on the Xbox while your friend has it on the PlayStation and you want to play online multiplayer together? You’ll need to know if FC 25 crossplay is enabled.
Fortunately, FC 25 does have cross-platform multiplayer. Unfortunately, it does come with some complications regarding cross-gen options. There are limits.
It’s worth noting, too, that there is cross-progression. You can transfer PS4 progress to PS5 and Xbox One progress to Xbox Series X/S. PlayStation cross-progression is for Ultimate Team only.
With all of that in mind, it’s time to find out everything there is to know about FC 25 crossplay and cross-gen multiplayer.
We’ll let you know how online multiplayer works in the game at the end of the page, along with how to turn crossplay on and off.
Is FC 25 crossplay?
Yes, FC 25 is crossplay enabled, and you can play online with friends across different platforms.
However, there are some complications, and crossplay doesn’t work for everyone.
Nintendo Switch players, for instance, cannot play FC 25 against other people on different consoles. FC 25 on Switch is online against other Switch players only.
This is how crossplay works across platforms in FC 25:
- Current-generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC)
- Old-generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One)
With that, we move on to the game’s cross-gen capabilities.
Is FC 25 cross-gen?
No. FC 25 is not cross-gen. This means PS5, Xbox Series X/S or PC players cannot play with or against those on PS4 or Xbox One.
The game's PC version offers cross-platform multiplayer with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, not PS4 and Xbox One.
How does multiplayer work in FC 25?
FC 25 crossplay is enabled by default. You can switch it off if you want under 'Social' or 'Matchmaking Settings'.
As per the official EA Help website, the following modes are crossplay enabled by default in FC 25:
- Clubs
- Clubs Drop-in
- Clubs Friendlies
- Clubs League
- Clubs Playoffs
- Clubs RUSH
- Co-op Season
- Co-op Season Cups
- Online Friendlies
- Online Season
- Online Season Cups
- Ultimate Team
- Division Rivals
- Champions
- Online Draft
- Online Friendlies
- Play A Friend
- RUSH
- Ultimate Team Co-Op
- Squad Battles
- Rivals
- Friendlies
It’s worth checking out the official video from EA Help on how to play with friends in EA Sports FC 25 to see how to invite friends from other platforms over to your online matches:
Now you know how to do it, it’s time to head online and defeat your friends in FC 25.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).