The academy system has been in the game for a few years, but this is the first time it’s genuinely useable and something you can rely on during a save. This is in part thanks to the introduction of the Rush game mode.

Fortunately, it is built on the foundations of what was there before, so scouting and recruiting are still similar; primarily, the development of these players has evolved this time. Don’t worry if you’re new to FC: we will cover how the scouting works.

How to scout youngsters for your academy in FC 25 Career Mode

When you first fire up a new save, you will usually have some youngsters in your academy already, so it’s worth taking a look at them and releasing any who don’t have the potential you need.

Usually, you start with only one scout as a possible three, so the first step is to hire more scouts and send them out on assignments.

To hire scouts:

Go to the Academy menu

Go over to Youth Scouts

Here, you can see what scouts you already have and hire new ones

Ideally, you want their judgement and experience to both be five-stars

Depending on where you send scouts, it will cost more money.

It’s also factored in how long you send them away, ranging from three to nine months. Some nations will cost more, but certain nations will also produce good players more consistently, although, for the most part, you can find good players anywhere.

Best nations to scout in FC 25

Argentina

Brazil

England

France

Germany

Mexico

Spain

Usually, the more traditional footballing nations produce better players; however, you can find gems just about anywhere, but there won’t be as many come through reliably. You can also choose which positions you wish your scouts to sign, which is helpful to complete board objectives.

How to develop academy players in FC 25

West Ham Manager Mode academy.

Now, for the first time, your academy players can be used before they turn 16 and are promoted to the senior team.

This will be done in youth tournaments, which is the new Rush mode. You will play through tournaments using youth players, earning them the necessary boosts to help them reach their full potential.

Once they turn 16 and stop growing physically, they can be promoted to the first team, like in previous years. You must either play them or send them out on loan to continue their development; however, you can keep them in the academy longer and use them in youth tournaments.

To ensure their development, winning the tournament will significantly help. The tournaments pop up every few months, and you’ll be notified by an email in your inbox. To win, you will have to beat three teams along the way.

