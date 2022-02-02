One important thing to keep in mind here is ray-tracing, as while that will make the game look a lot better, it will put a lot onto your PC and some more basic ones will really struggle to handle it - especially in Dying Light 2. As you'll see, there are settings that have it on or off - you will still be able to play, but the game may not look as shiny for you!

Zombie parkour shenanigans are coming back in full force as Dying Light 2 - or Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as the game is officially named - is finally gearing up for its release later this month after quite the wait. And if you're wondering about the Dying Light 2 PC requirements, you've come to the right place.

But that being said, even the basic CPU settings are a bit more taxing than we expected so make sure you know your PC can handle it before buying the game. And it's worth noting that, if you do want ray-tracing on, you'll only be able to achieve that with an Nvidia GPU. To see what your system can manage, check out all the different Dying Light 2 PC requirements below!

Dying Light 2 PC requirements: Minimum specs (ray-tracing off)

Performance: Full HD at 30fps

Full HD at 30fps Quality: Low

Low Operating system: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor AMD Ryzen 3 2300X / Intel Intel Core i3-9100

AMD Ryzen 3 2300X / Intel Intel Core i3-9100 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti Hard-drive space: 60GB

Dying Light 2 PC requirements: Minimum specs (ray-tracing on)

Performance: Full HD at 30fps

Full HD at 30fps Quality: Low RT

Low RT Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i5-8600K Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB (no AMD option here)

Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB (no AMD option here) Hard-drive space: 60GB

Dying Light 2 PC requirements: Recommended specs (ray-tracing off)

Performance: Full HD at 60fps

Full HD at 60fps Quality: High

High Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i5-8600K Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics card: AMD RX Vega 56 8GB / Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB

AMD RX Vega 56 8GB / Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB Hard-drive space: 60GB

Dying Light 2 PC requirements: Recommended specs (ray-tracing on)

Performance: Full HD at 60fps

Full HD at 60fps Quality: High RT

High RT Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i5-8600K Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB (no AMD option here)

Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB (no AMD option here) Hard-drive space 60GB

And that's all, folks! As long as your PC can match one of the set-ups listed above, you should have no trouble getting Dying Light 2 to run - even if ray-tracing could be a stumbling block for some.

