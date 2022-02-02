How many hours does it take to beat Dying Light 2?

This big sequel is on the way extremely soon, which means that we will be delving back into a fast, frantic and terrifying world of parkour and zombies - a combination that works so much better than we would have thought before the first game came along.

How many hours will it take you to beat Dying Light 2 ? You've come to the right place to find out.

We now know the Dying Light 2 achievements and trophies and we have a solid idea of how long the game will take to finish. And don't worry, that 500-hour rumour that was going around is definitely false - you can have too much of a good thing sometimes.

So how long is Dying Light 2 Stay Human? We have the best answer we can possibly give on that very subject below!

How long will it take to complete Dying Light 2?

Beating the Dying Light 2 story should take you around 20 hours, unless you get bogged down doing every single side quest and collecting every possible trinket. It might also take you longer if you're playing on a higher difficulty.

But what if you are a completionist? Well, first of all, hats off to you! And secondly, you'll be playing Dying Light 2 for an awfully long time. To do the story and every single side quest on offer will take you close to 80 hours - four times the amount of hours than just the story.

Keep in mind that these are rough times as it will always change from person to person - but you will definitely get your money's worth out of Dying Light 2.

The first Dying Light was released back in 2015 and was followed by a sizeable expansion - The Following. A similar expansion is expected for this game but not for some time yet.

We know there will be Dying Light DLC at some point, basically, but the main game will have to tide us over for a while. Time to start putting the hours in, then!

