Dying Light 2 release date delays, plus trailer and latest news

Zombies are all the rage these days, but this long-awaited sequel takes a different approach to just mowing down the undead. As a powerful inhabitant of humanity’s last great settlement, Dying Light 2 sees you not only battle the infected but also make tough decisions about the future of the city.

Advertisement

With fun parkour mixed in with the zombie killing, the first proved to be a great experience, even better playing in co-op and all eyes have been on the follow-up for some time now – unfortunately, those eyes have been watching the release date get pushed further and further back.

So, for all we know about Dying Light 2, including its latest 2022 release date, here’s the lowdown.

When is the Dying Light 2 release date?

The Dying Light 2 release date is set for 4th February 2022.

The game has already been delayed a couple of times, so here’s hoping that this is the final release date we need to report on! Fingers remain crossed on that front.

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

What consoles and platforms will Dying Light 2 be released on?

The survival horror will be available on the new consoles, with Dying Light 2 being the first game in the franchise to launch on PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Don’t worry if you’re still on a previous-gen system, though – Dying Light 2 will also be coming to PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Can you pre-order Dying Light 2?

You sure can pre-order Dying Light 2 and remember that if you do it early, you will get it at the lowest price it subsequently drops to at that particular retailer. GAME currently has it listed for £59.99 on the PS5, you can also pick it up from Amazon.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What’s Dying Light 2 about?

Set many years after the original, here is the official synopsis for Dying Light 2:

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus—and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope.

“You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.”

Is there a trailer for Dying Light 2?

Fans of the franchise would have seen the announcement trailer countless times by now, so let’s look at another Dying Light 2 trailer – and this is a long one that should tell you all need to know about the gameplay for it.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.