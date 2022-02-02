Is Dying Light 2 crossplay? Online co-op across platforms explained

There have been many delays and quite the lengthy wait for it, but Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be hitting consoles this week - and no doubt bringing a ton of terror with it when the sun goes down.

The zombie parkour thriller has been the focus of a lot of hype after how well-received the first entry was when it came out in 2015 - but there is a question that has been on a lot of lips.

Latest deals

So, what's the situation with Dying Light 2 crossplay? Well, we have the answer for that question below, but it might not be the response you were hoping for...

Is Dying Light 2 crossplay?

We can confirm that Dying Light 2 is not a crossplay game, so you will only be able to play alongside those who own the game on the same platform/console family that you do. (PlayStation players must play amongst themselves, Xbox players are on their own, and so on.)

MP1st confirmed the news in an interview with lead game designer Simon Smektala but there are a couple of key words in there that give at least a slither of hope for the future - "at launch".

This could mean that there are plans to open the game up for cross-platform play in the future. While there is nothing concrete on that front and we think it is unlikely, we'll keep our ears to the ground and let you know if we hear of any plans to bring it in.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So while cross-platform is a no, what about cross-gen? Does Dying Light 2 support playing with your pals that have older/newer hardware than you?

There is good news here! Dying Light 2 does support cross-gen play, meaning that as Xbox Series X/S players will be able to play with those on the Xbox One, while PS5 and PS4 players will also be able to battle to survive together - better than nothing then.

Dying Light 2 will release this week, and we'll bring you more coverage in the coming days. We'll be sure to let you know if crossplay gets added in the future, too.

Read more on Dying Light 2:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.