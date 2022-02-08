Whether you're exploring the Bazaar in Old Villedor or taking your parkour exploration to the next level in the Central Loop, safes are fairly commonplace in Dying Light 2, and they have been known to contain some fairly tidy loot.

Now that Dying Light 2 has been out for a few days, fans are starting to wonder about Dying Light safe codes. And if you're trying to crack a safe in the game, you've come to the right place for some top tips.

And so, if you've found a safe in Dying Light 2 and you're wondering what the code is to open it, keep on reading and we'll help you out!

How to crack safes in Dying Light 2

Firstly, it's worth stressing that Dying Light 2 safe codes are always available in the game to find — if you want to open that safe without cheating, take a second to look nearby for scraps of paper or other clues where the code could be hidden.

It's also worth noting that it is possible to crack the safes in Dying Light 2, even if you don't know the codes. To do this, you basically need to rotate your controller's left analogue stick very slowly as Aiden attempts to key in a code. The controller will vibrate slightly when you hit one of the three numbers that appears in the code. Note down the three numbers, and then you just need to try them a few times until you get the order right.

Or if you don't fancy going through all of that faff and extra effort, you could just check out our list of Dying Light 2 safe codes below!

Dying Light 2 safe codes list

A number of Dying Light 2 safe codes have been shared on the web, saving you the trouble of solving the clues for yourself. If you've found a safe and you're trying to open it, try one of these safe codes and you should be fine:

Bazaar church tower safe code: 5-1-0

5-1-0 Broadcast quest safe code (in the Garrison Electrical Station): 3-1-4

3-1-4 Church of St Thomas safe code: 4-4-4

4-4-4 Crocodile Flats safe code : 11-11-19

: 11-11-19 Downtown bandit camp safe code: 3-1-3

3-1-3 First Biomarker safe code: 9-7-3

9-7-3 Moonshine quest safe code (in the Horseshoe Water Tower): 14-9-2

14-9-2 Nightrunner's Hideout safe code: 1-0-1

1-0-1 Office in New Dawn Park safe code: 10-28-64

10-28-64 Treasure Hunt safe code: 3-21-67

If any more safe codes in Dying Light 2 are discovered, we'll be sure to update this list with the new intel. Until then, happy hunting!

