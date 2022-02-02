While we try to find as much information as we can on the game, we now have all the Dying Light 2 achievements/trophies to look through - and there are quite a few of them which promise a varied and fun adventure.

It has been a much longer wait than many of us expected, but Dying Light 2 Stay Human is on the way this week - so bring on the terrifying zombie parkour carnage!

So for the full list of Dying Light 2 achievements and trophies, have a read of the below!

Full list of Dying Light 2 achievements/trophies

You can check out the full list of Dying Light 2 achievements (or trophies if you're a PlayStation person), and what you need to do in order to unlock them all, right here!

We have kept the hidden ones secret so as to avoid spoilers but we assume that they will all be unlocked naturally as you play through.

Into the Unknown - Reach Villedor

- Reach Villedor First Shot - Use an Inhibitor for the first time

- Use an Inhibitor for the first time Herzlich Wilkommen! - Enter the Bazaar

- Enter the Bazaar Under Pressure - Activate your first Water Tower

- Activate your first Water Tower Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Light in the Darkness - Activate your first Electrical Substation

- Activate your first Electrical Substation Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Hidden Trophy - Continue playing to unlock this trophy

- Continue playing to unlock this trophy Your World, Your Rules - Complete the game with any ending

- Complete the game with any ending Municipal Services - Assign all Facilities

- Assign all Facilities Tunnel Entrance - Activate your first Metro Station

- Activate your first Metro Station Tube Map - Activate all Metro Stations

- Activate all Metro Stations Sancho Panza - Activate your first Windmill

- Activate your first Windmill Tickets, Please! - Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel

- Use a Metro Station to Fast Travel Don Quixote - Activate all Windmills

- Activate all Windmills Can’t You Read the Signs? - Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines

- Collect all Inhibitors hidden in GRE Quarantines Find Anything Interesting? - Open all Airdrops

- Open all Airdrops It Wasn’t That Hard, Was It? - Defeat your first GRE Anomaly

- Defeat your first GRE Anomaly Revenants - Defeat all GRE Anomalies

- Defeat all GRE Anomalies Flag Burning - Clear your first Bandit Camp

- Clear your first Bandit Camp Ban Hammer - Clear all Bandit Camps

- Clear all Bandit Camps You Never Forget Your First… - Craft your first item

- Craft your first item Oh, So This Is How It Works! - Modify your weapon for the first time

- Modify your weapon for the first time A Friend in Need… - Help 50 survivors in Encounters

- Help 50 survivors in Encounters Parkour Master - Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency

- Achieve maximum Parkour Proficiency Combat Master - Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency

- Achieve maximum Combat Proficiency Boot Licker - Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction

- Reach City Alignment 7 for any faction Who Wants To Be a… - Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money

- Collect 1,000,000 in Old World Money Man On a Mission - Meet all your Sparker love interests

- Meet all your Sparker love interests Ultramarathon - Travel at least 960km

- Travel at least 960km After the Fall - Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters

- Fall from a combined height of at least 10,994 meters Good Night & Good Luck - Survive your first night

- Survive your first night Can’t Touch This! - Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage

- Kill 20 enemies in a row with melee weapons without taking damage Night Hunter - Kill a Volatile

- Kill a Volatile Death From Afar - Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon

- Kill a Spitter using a ranged weapon Tanning Salon - Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral

- Use the UV Flashlight to kill a Viral Terminal Headache - Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon

- Perform 50 headshots with a ranged weapon Slow Poke! - Lose the maximum level of Chase

- Lose the maximum level of Chase Being All Social - Join a co-op session

- Join a co-op session That’s Teamwork! - Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players

- Kill 100 enemies while playing with at least 2 other players Lightning Reflexes - Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage

- Perform a Perfect Block 10 times in a row without taking damage Modder - Modify your weapons at least 50 times

- Modify your weapons at least 50 times Fit as a Fiddle - Max out your Health

- Max out your Health Ironheart - Max out your Stamina

- Max out your Stamina You’re Going Down! - Perform 50 takedowns

- Perform 50 takedowns Don’t Look Up - Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies

- Perform Smash on at least 50 enemies Get the Point? - Kill 50 enemies with a Spear

- Kill 50 enemies with a Spear True Nightrunner - Complete all Nightrunner Trials

- Complete all Nightrunner Trials Bing Bang Boom! - Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run

- Perform an Air Kick after a Double Wall Run Archivist - Find all Collectible Notes

- Find all Collectible Notes Audiophile - Find all Collectible Recordings

- Find all Collectible Recordings Street Art - Aficionado Discover all Graffiti Tag Collectibles.

And there is, of course, a Platinum trophy for PlayStation players for getting every single other trophy in the game - this one is called Pilgrim’s Path.

And that's your lot until the first wave of DLC rolls around - feeling confident that you can tick them all off? Best of luck to all you Dying Light 2 achievement hunters.

