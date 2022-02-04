Back in the first Dying Light game, the grappling hook was unlocked via the skill tree system, but the Dying Light 2 grappling hook is unlocked in a totally different way.

Gamers are jumping into Dying Light 2 today, but fans of the first game might be wondering how to get the Dying Light 2 grappling hook. If you're in that camp, you've come to the right place for answers!

In Dying Light 2, you'll unlock the grappling hook by progressing the main story – you literally cannot miss the Dying Light 2 grappling hook if you just keep following the central narrative quests.

For more details on how to unlock the Dying Light 2 grappling hook, keep on reading!

How to get the grappling hook in Dying Light 2

The Dying Light 2 grappling hook is unlocked during a main story mission called 'Broadcast'. This is a level four mission, so you'll be playing the game for quite a few hours before you get the option to undertake it.

If you're desperate to get the grappling hook in Dying Light 2 as soon as possible, you'll want to skimp on the side quests and rush through the main missions instead.

When you make it to the Broadcast mission, which is focused around an important radio tower, you'll find the Dying Light 2 grappling hook by exploring the elevator.

If you're more of a visual learner or you just want to see exactly how to get the Dying Light 2 grappling hook, check out the video below. The player gets the grappling hook about two minutes into the footage:

How to use the grappling hook in Dying Light 2

The grappling hook in Dying Light 2 is used in the same way as any other accessory (that's what the game categorises it as).

You'll need to equip the grappling hook the Inventory menu, which will map it to the accessory button, which varies by platform.

Once you've equipped the grappling hook, you'll use it by pressing L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, or the middle mouse button on PC. Or when the Switch version comes out, the Dying Light 2 grappling hook will presumably be mapped to ZL.

Note: you can only use the grappling hook on surfaces that display the circular 'reticle' symbol when you hover over them.

How to upgrade the grappling hook in Dying Light 2

It is possible to upgrade the grappling hook in Dying Light 2, and you can talk to any Craftmaster when you're ready to do so. Find one at a friendly base, open up their store and make sure you're looking at the 'Upgrade' tab.

You'll need 2000 Old World Money and two Military Tech items in order to purchase the Dying Light 2 grappling hook upgrade, which will enable the hook to pull you towards itself.

Getting the Dying Light 2 grappling hook, learning how to use it, and upgrading it when you can is well worth it – it will make your traversal that little bit easier and a fair bit speedier, which is always a good thing!

