If you’ve been unlucky enough to be stricken by the Dragonsplague and have many dead NPCs filling up the Morgue or Charnel House of one of the game’s larger settlements, you will want to save the Eternal Wakestone.

Use it to bring all of the dead NPCs in a settlement back to life.

Unfortunately, even though its name suggests otherwise, the Eternal Wakestone is a one-time-use only item. Use it wisely.

Getting hold of the impressive item will prove tricky, and involves completing a lengthy quest to take down a powerful enemy.

It’s worth it, though, as you’ll unlock a trophy/achievement for your troubles, as well as the item itself.

Read on, Arisen, to find out how to get the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Eternal Wakestone.

How to get Eternal Wakestone in Dragon's Dogma 2

To get the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to complete the A Game of Wits side quest.

At the end of the quest, you will need to defeat the mighty Sphinx to pick up the Key of Sagacity. You’ll find the Eternal Wakestone in the massive treasure chest behind the Sphinx.

You’ll have to initiate the fight with the Sphinx yourself at the end of its riddle-filled quest line.

Complete all its riddles and unlock all the items at each stage of the side quest and your fight with the Sphinx becomes a whole lot easier.

Use the Unmaking Arrow you unlock in the Sphinx’s 10th riddle and shoot one of its wings with it to defeat it in one shot.

There are a lot of stages to get through to reach this point, with the quest beginning at the Mountain Shrine in north-west Vermund.

It’s all a little complicated, but fortunately for you, we’ve got an in-depth guide on how to complete the A Game of Wits side quest. Read through that and you’ll have the Eternal Wakestone unlocked in no time.

If you prefer your guides in video form, we’ve found a YouTube video which was uploaded by Maka91Productions.

Watch through it below to follow all the steps you need to take to unlock the Eternal Wakestone in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

It has been claimed that you can create working forgeries of the Eternal Wakestone. As this Reddit thread explains, you can get Ibrahim to forge them at his scrap store in Checkpoint Rest Town.

Forging one will set you back 30,000 gold, mind. Maybe that 'Eternal' in its name wasn’t too misleading after all?

Worth knowing, too, is that main quest NPCs will resurrect without needing to use the Eternal Wakestone or the less powerful standard Wakestone – which you can receive as quest rewards or by collecting three Wakestone Shards (they combine automatically to create one Wakestone).

Simply wait for a week of in-game time (you can rest to make the time fly by) and those important main quest NPCs will be revived from the dead.

