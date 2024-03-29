By taking on these challenges, the rewards are plentiful such as gold and rare items not found anywhere else on the map. On top of this, if you're looking to obtain all Dragon's Dogma 2 trophies/achievements, completing this side quest is a must for a 100 per cent playthrough.

To make things easier, keep reading for all of the Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx puzzles as well as all the solutions to beat them. It's quite a significant side quest, so strap in.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sphinx riddles: All solutions explained

One thing before we start writing it all out! If you're more a fan of video guides, we found the one embedded below to be particularly helpful and accurate. Have a watch, or keep scrolling if you prefer written walkthroughs.

Before beginning the quest, make sure to save at an inn. There are no second chances with the Sphnix riddles, so if you get something wrong you can reload (or just purposely get killed) and start over. We'd also recommend utilising a Portcrystal to make traversal between the inn and Sphinx.

Sphinx location – Mountain Shrine

To initiate "A Game of Wits" side quest, head to the Mountain Shrine in northwest Vermund. An easy way to start is to head to the Checkpoint Rest Town and keep going north. Pass the Ancient Battleground, keep going north and eventually, you will come across The Sphinx.

Riddle of Eyes solution

Riddle: "Our eyes are our allies, yet oft do they betray, for eye tell lies, so I advise, and thence do lead astray. Yet how will your eyes advise you? Venture through yonder door, and retrieve that which is of greatest value."

Solution: Head down the stairs that lead to the Sphnix and immediately turn right. Head through the cave door and some enemies will be found here. Ignore them and climb up the rocks to your right and just above the door you came in will be a chest. Within this is the Sealing Phial, which is the answer. Give this to the Sphnix to complete the first riddle.

Reward: Wakestone

Riddle of Madness solution

Riddle: "Love is as twin to madness, they say. They are bound fast, as night is to day. So bring forth your most beloved to me, that I might gauge the depth of your insanity."

Solution: Place your main pawns on the pedestal and present it to the Sphynx. This will complete the second riddle.

Reward: Portcrystal

Riddle of Wisdom solution

Riddle: "The parent knows the child, yet the reverse is far from true. The child knows not the parent; such is the parent's due. I am a lost child; for kinship do I yearn. So bring to me my "parent," that I might better learn."

Solution: Head to a Riftstone and locate the "SphnixParent" pawn in the menu. Check that the creator is Capcom to be safe. Avoid "SphinxMother" and "SphnixFather". Recruit the pawn and then head back to the Sphinx. If positioned correctly in front of the Sphinx, this will complete the third riddle.

Reward: 1,200 RC

Riddle of Conviction solution

Riddle: "Life is an enigma – a lender of mortal debt. Yet lighter pack makes fleeter foot and challenge nimbly met. So grant to me what you most prize, and thence elude your ponderous demise."

Solution: Give the Sphinx any item from your inventory and it will be duplicated. We'd recommend a Golden Trove Beetle as they are quite rare and expand your inventory capacity. Doing so will complete the fourth riddle.

Reward: A duplicate of whatever item you give

Riddle of Rumination solution

Riddle: "It’s ever the first we keep fond in our breast, and ever the first that eclipses the rest. You know of the Seeker’s Tokens, I trust? Those keepsakes of a fondly remembered journey? Yet where was it that you found your first? Retrace your steps, if you can – you might make a new discovery. Seven days shall we say, ere you return? May your journey be a pleasant one."

Solution: Return to the place where you first discovered a Seeker's Token. In its place will be a Finder's Token. Take this back to Sphinx before seven days pass to complete the fifth riddle.

Reward: 3 x Ferrystones

Sphinx location – Frontier Shrine

Whether you pass or fail the first five riddles, the Sphinx will take to the skies and disappear. To find the mythical creature once more, head to Frontier Shrine. This can be found by following the river west of Checkpoint Rest Town.

Interestingly, if you react quickly enough, you can jump on top of the Sphnix and ride it to the second location. You will leave behind some rewards, mind.

Riddle of Reunion

Riddle: N/A

Solution: Track down the Sphinx once again to complete the sixth riddle.

Reward: 100,000 gold

Please note that the remaining four riddles are presented in any order: Riddle of Contest, Riddle of Differentiation, Riddle of Futility and Riddle of Recollection.

Riddle of Contest

Riddle: "Though ours is a battle of wits, tests of mettle are more to your strength. Is that not so? Come, try your arm – though he shall be your opponent, not I. However, I am not one to be amused by a simple duel. Bear this ring into battle, that I might gauge your true strength."

Solution: Defeat the enemy. However, once the Riddle of Contest begins, the Ring of Division will be equipped to your character. This essentially makes it so you can't inflict any damage. Instead, stagger the enemy or knock them over, so you can pick them up and throw them off the cliff's edge to the right. This will complete the seventh riddle.

Remember to un-equip the Ring of Division once the battle has ended.

Reward: Ring of Ambition

Riddle of Differentiation

Riddle: "I seek this man. If men are so distinct, I'm sure you'll meet him in a trice."

Solution: Find Dante or Vergil in Checkpoint Rest Town. Depending on who is shown, Dante is on the Vermund side and Vergil is on the Battahl end. Drop a Portcrystal near the entrance to the Sphinx, then head to the location. Grab whoever you are looking for, then use a Ferrystone to transport back to the Sphinx before finally placing the person at the altar. This will complete the eighth riddle.

Reward: Whimsical Daydream

Riddle of Futility

Riddle: "Here I have an amphora destiny for Ser Maurits in Battahl. Deliver it to him, but beware; it's rather fragile."

Solution: Transport a fragile vase to Ser Maurits. If dropped, the vase will break. The easiest method is to find Ser Maurits in Battahl and transport him back to the Sphinx using a Ferrystone, so you never have to move the vase. This will complete the ninth riddle.

Reward: Eternal Bond

Riddle of Recollection

Riddle: "Now, questions beget questions, and I have one for you: How many riddles have you solved thus far? My memory fails me you see. Remind me, and make it plain. Let yonder statues be your means. For every question aptly answered, bring one here before me."

Solution: Tell the Sphinx how many riddles you have solved so far by placing that number of statues in front of them. As the second half of the riddles can arrive in any order, you will need to count how many you have completed in your playthrough. This will complete the 10th riddle.

Reward: Unmaking Arrow

Sphinx boss battle

Riddle: N/A

Solution: As soon as the final riddle is complete, the Sphinx will bid farewell and prepare to fly off. If you want to access the final treasure chest, you will need to defeat the Sphinx in battle. Try to save at an inn beforehand and switch to a vocation that can use arrows, as you will need to utilise the Unmaking Arrow to win this fight. An autosave will happen once fired, so make sure not to miss. This should kill the Sphinx who will drop the Key of Sagacity.

Reward: Eternal Wakestone

