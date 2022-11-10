Luckily, Activision and Infinity Ward understand this and treat us to the occasional double XP weekend to help speed up the process. You’ll want to make the most of these opportunities to unlock new gear.

Levelling up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be a bit of a slog.

Double XP weekends and events allow you to level up more quickly, meaning you can earn those attachments, new weapons, and other goodies twice as quickly as normal. It’s best to take advantage of them when you can and level up what you feel needs some love at the right moments.

Thankfully, we’re here to let you know when the next MW2 double XP weekend should be, as well as other ways you can earn double XP in the game. Read on for all the details!

When is the next double XP weekend in MW2?

At the time of writing, there is currently no scheduled double XP weekend in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game has only recently released, and double XP weekends and events typically take a little time to get going after launch.

A decent opportunity for the first double XP weekend in MW2 looks like the 18th to 21st of November. Double XP weekends tend to begin on Fridays and end on Mondays. This is shortly after the CoD: Modern Warfare 2 season 1 start date (it begins on 16th November). Without any official word from Activision or Infinity Ward, however, this is purely speculation and wishful thinking.

We’ll update this guide, of course, whenever the first double XP weekend is confirmed in MW2. Sorry we didn’t have any better news to share!

How else can you get double XP in MW2?

It’s not just double XP weekends or events that grant you double XP in MW2. You can receive Modern Warfare 2 double XP tokens in-game, via tie-in promotions, and by buying the Vault Edition of the game.

Anyone who purchases the Vault Edition of CoD: MW2 will be granted 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens. This means that you will have 20 separate tokens to use in-game whenever you like. Bear in mind, it counts down from one hour as soon as you activate a double XP token. This means that all that time spent on in-game menus and matchmaking counts towards the hour, not just match gameplay.

Other ways to earn double XP is to take advantage of tie-in promotions like the Burger King one. Playing through the game’s single-player campaign mode will also award you with double XP tokens. Now, get out there and earn twice as much XP soldier.

