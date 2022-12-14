Unsurprisingly, we can't wait for the midseason update to Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 - because Shipment is making a return. Activision has released a Shipment map intel which details the changes made to the map, plus a few tactics on how to thrive in the new revamp of the classic arena.

When it comes to Call of Duty maps, nothing quite conjures a feeling of nostalgia like Shipment. Despite being one of the smallest maps in the series, it's one of the most memorable. In fact, its miniature size is what makes it so intense. Ever since we first played it on Modern Warfare back in 2007, it's been one of our top locations.

If you're interested, keep reading because we're going to share everything we've found out so far about the new and (hopefully) improved Shipment map.

The MW2 Shipment map release date is 14th December. That's today, so there isn't long left to wait!

This is part of the big new Midseason Update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, the full patch notes for which can be seen on the official CoD website. We've got more details about Shipment's return for you further down this page.

What is the UK launch time for CoD MW2 Shipment?

Here in the UK, the Shipment update should launch in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at 6pm GMT on 14th December.

Over in the USA, players will be able to access the update at 10am PT and 1pm ET. Wherever you happen to be based, then, there shouldn't be long left to wait.

Finally, you might have heard that that traditionally rusty, grim and dingy map will be getting a festive makeover. No harm in getting in the spirit of the season, right?

The Christmas update will come into effect on 21st December, and it'll run through until 4th January. So, if you play any CoD MW2 sessions at a Christmas or New Year party, expect a jolly vibe as you hurl bullets and insults.

