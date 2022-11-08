The CoD MW2 Burger King skin is a very real thing and is available to unlock as part of a promotion. If you want to rep the fast-food chain (Whopper for life) in Activision’s latest shooter, you’ll want to know all the details.

Playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 with the Burger King skin while relaxing in your McDonald’s gaming chair is looking like becoming a reality and not just some sort of sleep-deprived fever dream. KFC declined to comment on future involvement.

As the Burger King operator skin for MW2 is a promotion based in restaurants across the world, it’s worth knowing if it is available in the UK or not. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the CoD MW2 Burger King operator skin and if you can unlock it in the UK.

Can you get the MW2 Burger King skin in the UK?

It’s with much sadness that we have to confirm that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Burger King skin promotion is not available in the UK.

The Burger King x MW2 promotion is available in 40 countries across the world, but not in the UK, or in the USA surprisingly. If you’re lucky enough to live somewhere like Denmark, Canada or France, you are able to visit a Burger King restaurant and be given a scratchcard with a code for the exclusive skin and one hour of double XP, alongside your order of a Modern Warfare 2 meal.

The code appears to work wherever you live, however, meaning that you can head to websites such as eBay to buy one that someone is selling (likely for way too much money) or convince someone from one of the 40 available countries to give you their code for free. What else are friends living abroad for?

What can you get instead of the Burger King skin in MW2?

While the Burger King promotion isn’t running in the UK, Papa John's is running its own Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 promotion here. While you don’t get an operator skin, it’s still worth knowing about, especially if pizza is on the agenda.

Purchase the Call of Duty Bundle online at Papa John's (any large pizza with a classic side or ghost chilli chicken side) for £18.99 and you’ll receive three in-game items for free. The three free items are as follows:

Calling Card

Emblem

Weapon Charm

The Papa John’s MW2 promotion runs until Sunday 20th November. Simply order the Call of Duty Bundle online with Papa John’s and they’ll send you an email with your redemption code. Head to the Call of Duty website here once you’ve received your code and enter it in to claim your freebies in-game.

