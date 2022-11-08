The McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair comes equipped to deal with all your gaming and fast food-consuming needs. Not only does the chair come with a dip holder (it actually has two), it features a fries holder, a drink holder, a hot box to keep your food warm and more. The chair is even stain-proof, perfect for those times when sauces spill.

If you’ve ever thought, "My gaming chair is good, but I wish it had its own dip holder" as you struggle to balance a packet of tomato sauce on your lap while gaming, McDonald’s has you covered. The McDonald’s gaming chair is here and you can win it.

If all of this sounds like it was built just for you, McDonald’s is giving away one McCrispy gaming chair. Read on to find out how to win the McDonald’s gaming chair and to discover all of the McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair features so you know exactly what you will win.

How to enter McDonald’s Ultimate Gaming Chair competition

Maya Jama, Elz the Witch and Michael Dapaah in the McCrispy advert. McDonald's

To enter the McDonald’s Ultimate Gaming Chair competition, you simply need to head to the official McDonald’s UK Facebook account and click "Learn more" underneath the promotional McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair video. Follow the steps after clicking "Learn more" to enter. We’ll walk you through the process step-by-step below.

Head to the official McDonald’s UK Facebook account

Find the McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair promotional video (should be at the top of the page)

Click on the "Learn more" button just underneath the video

Click "Next"

Fill out the form with your full name, email address, and home address

Hit "Submit" to enter

Once you’ve followed these steps, you’re entered into the competition to win the McDonald’s gaming chair. Cross those fingers and chicken nuggets and good luck!

Terms and conditions do apply, however. You must be aged 18 or over to enter the competition, live in England, Scotland, or Wales (sorry Northern Ireland), and not be "directly connected with the planning or administration of the Promotion including McDonald’s employees, their agencies and their immediate families".

The competition began on Monday 7th November and closes on Sunday 13th November 2022 at 11:59pm. You’ve not got long to enter so get on Facebook and throw your hat in the ring. Just one person will win the gaming chair and two runners-up will win a McCrispy Neon Light.

What is the McCrispy UItimate Gaming Chair?

The Ultimate Gaming Chair from McDonald's. McDonald's

The McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair is McDonald's' answer to fancy gaming chairs and it comes with plenty of accessories to make gaming and eating at the same time easier than it ever was before. Sadly, you cannot buy a McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair and can only win one of four that exist in the world (see above for details).

Here is the complete list of McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair features:

A fries holder

A drink holder

Two dip holders

A hot box to keep your McCrispy warm while gaming

A built-in napkin holder and two reusable napkins with McCrispy branding

A stain-proof leather treatment so you can enjoy your McCrispy in peace

Modular armrests to allow users to swap their McCrispy to different sides

It truly is the gaming chair to own if you want to showcase to the world your love of McDonald’s while streaming.

