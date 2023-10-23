The heartbreaking decision naturally carries forward into Spider-Man 2, with Auny May's grave now located in New York City. Unless you remember its whereabouts from the 2018 game, it's unlikely you'll stumble upon it by chance due to where it's positioned.

On top of that, if you want to get 100% completion and earn that sweet Platinum trophy on PlayStation 5, finding the grave is a must.

So where is Aunt May's grave? This handy guide will explain exactly where it's located in case you don't fancy finding it for yourself. Head below for the full details.

Where is Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2? Location explained

Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2. Sony

Aunt May's grave is located in Harlem across the East River. It's found in the top-left corner of the map, close to the furthest point possible on land. S

wing to the area to find lots of grassy greens and plenty of trees where among these Aunt May's grave can be found. An icon will appear from a distance to indicate exactly where it is. You can also find Uncle Ben's grave just next to it.

To earn the You Know What to Do bronze trophy, simply walk up and interact with the gravestone. Please note you need to be Peter for the trophy to pop. Miles will make a nice comment but the trophy will remain locked.

Depending on what point during the main story you visit the grave site, Peter will comment differently. We got a slightly snarky comment after just picking up the Black Suit. At least, he didn't do a dance.

Aunt May's grave map location Spider-Man 2. Sony

During our Spider-Man 2 review we made the case that: "If you've been holding off on buying a PS5, we'd argue that Spider-Man 2 is the best case yet to sell you the system. If you're a fan of superhero games, swing into this one as soon as you can, and we don't think you'll regret it!"

Spider-Man 2 has already amassed 2.5 million sales within its first 24 hours of sale, making it the fastest-selling game from PlayStation Studios ever. It just shows that everyone loves Spidey.

