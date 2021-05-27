How to (almost always) be an impostor in Among Us

The smash-hit game, Among Us, is all about deception and you have a chance of becoming an imposter and taking out other players in the game – it is super addictive and a ton of fun.

Multiple aspects of this game are extremely enjoyable but being an impostor tends to be the best way to play. There are anywhere between 4-10 players in a given game and, of those, between 1-3 can be imposters.

There is no way to guarantee that you will be an impostor in the game – it would be a strange game if everybody was one – but you can do something to help boost your odds of being chosen. Here’s how it’s done!

How to be an impostor in Among Us

It is important to note again here that there is no way to ensure 100 per cent that you will be one of the impostors in the game and we would be very surprised if any patch was added to make this possible.

But following the below steps will help and give you a better shot at being one – so give it a try the next time you play.

Load up Among Us Type in your character name Choose how many impostors you want in the game. Create the game and join the lobby and wait for others to join you. Now choose your character’s colour. As the waiting time clock is about to reach zero, keep changing the colour of your character and do this until the match begins.

As we say, this is not an exact science and it does not automatically mean you will definitely be the impostor, but it will go some way to evening up the odds a tad.

Start an Among Us game with fewer players

Another thing you can do is to start a game with a small number of players which will also increase the odds in your favour, but the smaller the player numbers the less time you will have in a match so it has its downsides.

So while we can’t point you in the right direction for a 100% guarantee that you will be an impostor, we hope that following this guide sees you become one more often – and that you can make it through the game without being caught out!

