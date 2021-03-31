Among Us Airship map release date: How to try the new map, and what time it goes live

Among Us became a surprise lockdown hit during the second half of 2020, and now the game is getting a brand new map.

The social deduction game was originally released in 2018, but only received mainstream attention after becoming popular with streamers last year. This prompted developers InnerSloth to commit to continued improvements and support for the game.

Now Among Us is getting one of its biggest updates so far in the form of a new Among Us map – and it is coming very soon indeed.

When is the Among Us Airship map released?

InnerSloth has confirmed that the new Airship map will be released on 31st March 2021.

No time was given for the free update, but a Tweet from the Among Us Twitter account confirmed that it would be released during Pacific Time Zone working hours, which for UK fans is 5pm BST onwards.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us - anxiety today 📈📈📈 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

What is the Among Us Airship map?

The Airship is a new fourth map, available for the viral hit Among Us. First revealed at The Game Awards 2020, The Airship adds new tasks, ladders leading to different levels, and the ability to choose a new starting room after each meeting.

However, far more is included in the update than the new map – the game will allow you to make an account for the first time, complete with an overhauled moderation system, parental controls, the option to add friends, and the ability to transfer cosmetics between devices. Speaking of cosmetics, the update also brings several new hat options – including heart, unicorn, angry eyebrows, and chocolate ice cream.

here are the final free hats coming to the update



🥊 rubber glove

🐴 ponytail

🤐 zipper



we wanted to make sure everyone could enjoy some fun new cosmetics ✨ pic.twitter.com/rsMBzympHl — Among Us - anxiety today 📈📈📈 (@AmongUsGame) March 30, 2021

How can I play the Among Us Airship map?

The Airship map comes in a free update on every platform – including PC, Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch. The game is cross-platform between all devices, with a planned release for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S expected later in 2021.

Among Us tasks: List of things to do on the Airship map

Innersloth

Further to the image above, which provides a proper look at the layout of this sizeable new map, the following list of tasks has also been doing the rounds online. These are the things that you might be asked to do in each room of the Among Us Airship:

Electrical

Calibrate Distributor

Reset Breakers (7/7)

Divert Power to Gap Room (2/2)

Divert Power to Showers (2/2)

Divert Power to Cockpit (2/2)

Divert Power to Mail Hall (2/2

Meeting Room

Empty Garbage (2/2)

Enter ID Code

Accept Diverted Power (2/2)

Engine Room

Fix Wiring (3/3)

Gap Room

Accept Diverted Power (2/2)

Download Data (2/2)

Cockpit

Accept Diverted Power (2/2)

Stabilize Steering (2/2)

Armory

Put Away Pistols

Put Away Rifles

Records

Sort Records (4/4)

Download Data (2/2)

Security

Rewind Tapes

Viewing Deck

Fix Wiring (3/3)

Main Hall

Decontaminate

Develop Photos

Lounge

Clean Toilet

Fix Wiring (3/3)

Showers

Accept Diverted Power (2/2)

Ventilation

Start Fans (2/2)

Kitchen

Empty Garbage (2/2)

Brig

Download Data (2/2)

Medical

Empty Garbage (2/2)

Cargo Bay

Fuel Engines

Unlock Safe

Vault

Polish Ruby

Download Data (2/2)

Dress Mannequin

Outside

Upload Data (2/2)

Additional Tasks

Fix Lights (%)

Avert Crash Course (in limited time)(2/2)

Note: the numbers and symbols in brackets represent how each task is tracked, and how many times you need to do each task in order for it to be complete. Now that you’ve read all of that, you should be in a great position to jump into the Among Us Airship map!

