How to find Amethyst geodes in Minecraft (Caves and Clives update)

The big Caves and Cliffs update has added many things into Minecraft, such as the fish, Axolotls, and another big addition is Amethyst geodes which you will want to get your hands on if you plan on making a spyglass.

Advertisement

There is a lot of new stuff to enjoy Minecraft, including some Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC – it really is an exciting time to be playing the game – and we are looking forward to seeing what else is on the way when part two of the big update lands later in the year.

But for all that we know about the new Amethyst geodes, and how to make that spyglass – read on for all the information we have.

How to find Amethyst geodes in Minecraft

Amethyst geodes are precious gemstones much like the long-established diamonds and emeralds and they are definitely worth hunting for as you will find numerous things that you can make using them.

To find Amethyst geodes you are going to want to go deeper underground – level 70 or lower to be precise – or you can search under the sea in the main overworld and just keep an eye out for their spherical structures.

Once you see smooth basalt then you will know you are on the right track and it is then time to arm yourself with a pickaxe and to begin chipping away – this is where you will be able to find Calcite which you can’t acquire anywhere else in the game.

Keep your pickaxe handy because you will soon need it again when you get through that first layer as it is here you will find amethyst blocks and crystals and you will need that tool to start mining them. – just make sure that the pickaxe is made of iron or something tougher.

And if you want to make an amethyst block, just combine four amethyst shards.

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments

How to make a spyglass in Minecraft

There are several things you can make from mining Amethyst geodes but the handiest is the spyglass and here is how to do it.

You will need one of the amethyst shards and two copper ingots to make this. Once you have them, open up the crafting table and pop the shard in the centre square at the top and then the ingots below it so they descend.

Now craft and you will have the spyglass and you will now be able to look far off into the distance while using it.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.