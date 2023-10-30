If you’re still trudging through the nightmare, check out our Alan Wake 2 mission list to see how much further you have to go.

It’s definitely worth the scares, as shown in our Alan Wake 2 reviews round-up, with the title proving itself to be one of the best survival horror games of all time.

It wasn’t without issue, however, as before the launch, PC gamers were up in arms about how demanding the game was made out to be.

You can play the release on older hardware, but it’s still worth checking out the Alan Wake 2 PC requirements.

With so many games coming out in October, you’d need deep pockets to buy them all, so it begs the question, is Alan Wake 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

That’s quite enough from us, though. Read on for the roadmap to new scares down below!

What is the Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass?

The Alan Wake 2 Expansion Pass is included with the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition, and gives players access to two future DLCs planned for Remedy’s latest mind-bending spooky thriller.

The two DLCs are Night Springs and The Lake House, the blurbs of which can be found just below.

Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC

Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs.

Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV show set in the world of Alan Wake.

Alan Wake 2 The Lake House DLC

The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organisation to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.

Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.

If you want more details on all things Saga and Alan, you can check out all Remedy has said regarding the game on their website.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Alan Wake 2 Night Springs DLC will release late Spring 2024.

This was announced to IGN; Remedy confirmed the existence of the DLCs and also the planned release window for the first DLC, Night Springs.

The second DLC, The Lake House, is yet to receive a date, but we will let you know as soon as we have more information regarding this.

In the wake of Alan and Saga’s saga, you can try the original Alan Wake recap on Fortnite to relive the horrors or learn about the origins of the unfortunate author and his paranormal mishaps.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.