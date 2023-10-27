It's not that surprising, really, considering how impressive the graphics are. It just means it might be time for an upgrade if you've not done so in the last few years.

Considering Alan Wake 2 is critically being lauded as one of the best games of 2023, it's surely the perfect time to pick up some new parts.

Naturally, there's always the option to play on a console, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S also providing access. Where's the fun in that, though?

To help figure out what you need to run Alan Wake 2, we've rounded up all the latest details for how to play on PC and what specs are needed.

How to play Alan Wake 2 on PC

Alan Wake 2. Remedy

Alan Wake 2 is exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, so you'll need to purchase the game there if you want to play on the platform.

This is because Epic is the publisher of Alan Wake 2, meaning it's unlikely to come to Steam for a good number of years… if ever.

It's also worth noting that the remaster of Alan Wake launched exclusively on the Epic Games Store in October 2021, and has still yet to arrive on Steam. Control did arrive on Steam one year after releasing on Epic back in 2020, but that was published by 505 Games.

Alan Wake 2 PC requirements

Alan Wake 2. Remedy

See below for the official Alan Wake 2 minimum and recommended spec requirements set out by developer Remedy:

Minimum requirements to play Alan Wake 2 on PC

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 90GB free space

GPU: GeForce RTC 2060 / Radeon RX 6600

CPU: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

OS: Windows 10/11

Recommended specs for Alan Wake 2 on PC

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 90GB free space

GPU: GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700 X or Intel equivalent

OS: Windows 10/11

Alan Wake 2 is now available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

