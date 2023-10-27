Offering more than 400 games, Xbox regularly makes deals to bring everything from big triple-A blockbusters to highly anticipated indie titles to the game service.

Many of them arrive on launch, and others pop up later down the road. Often, exclusives that launch on PlayStation may eventually come to Xbox Game Pass upon their debut on the platform.

Alan Wake 2 was released on 27th October 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, making it a next-gen release only. So, what does that mean for Xbox Game Pass?

To help with this, we've collated all the details along with some of the best launch prices for Alan Wake 2, so you can start playing without feeling the impact in your wallet.

Is Alan Wake 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Alan Wake 2. Remedy

Alan Wake 2 is not available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Neither developer Remedy nor publisher Epic has announced any details of whether the game will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the future.

One encouraging reason why Alan Wake 2 might come to Xbox Game Pass eventually is that Control from Remedy arrived on the service in December 2020.

This was 16 months after the game launched in August 2019, and was available on the service for 14 months, leaving in February 2022.

So, taking that into account, Alan Wake 2 is unlikely to come to Xbox Game Pass until late 2024, if not 2025, at the earliest.

Alan Wake 2 price: Best deals & cheap ways to play

The standard edition of Alan Wake 2 has an RRP of £49.99 and the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition is up for £64.99.

However, there are plenty of deals out there that will reduce the asking price by around 20 per cent. To save some cash, it's often best not to purchase the game directly through the platform's official store, as these rarely get discounts on launch.

For instance, Alan Wake 2 is now down to £39.99 at Green Man Gaming and £40.09 at CDKeys on Xbox Series X/S. That's about a tenner in savings. Similarly, the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition can be picked up for £54.99 at Green Man Gaming.

Since Alan Wake 2 is digital-only, there's also no way to pick up the game second-hand as a cheaper solution.

Physical games in the UK often see significant price cuts only a few months after release, thanks to the likes of Amazon, ShopTo or otherwise. That's why digital storefronts like CDKeys will be the best source for getting the game cheap.

