But perhaps best of all, we've seen major discounts come out across PS5 Games because, as any console gamer knows, the spending doesn't stop once you've bought all the gear.

These days, most major game releases are priced around £70, so it's a big deal when you can find a saving on them.

Below, we've put together a list of the best game deals we've spotted so far from PlayStation and other tech retailers. To make things easier, we've only picked out the disc versions of the games, but you can find all the digital-only versions at the PlayStation Store.

Which UK retailers have PS5 games on sale?

Getty Images/ Janina Steinmetz

The PlayStation Cyber Monday sale is still going strong, but it's not the only retailer with PS5 Game deals. Right now some of the cheapest deals can be found at GAME and Very.

Here's everywhere you can find a good saving:

Best PS5 games Cyber Monday deals at a glance:

Best Cyber Monday PS5 games deals in the UK sales

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor | £61.99 £19.99 (save £42 or 68%)

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Grab a whopping £42 off Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, now available for under £20 at Very.

Why we chose it: If you want to return to a Galaxy Far Far Away, this is the best game to do it in.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor for £61.99 £19.99 (save £42 or 68%) at Very

GTA V | £24.99 £15.99 (save £9 or 37%)

Grand Theft Auto 5. Rockstar Games

What's the deal: Amazon has the best deal on GTA V, taking the price down to just £15.99 as opposed to £24.99.

Why we chose it: GTA is known for its high-octane stunts, fully-explorable maps and awesome graphics. Trust us, it's a great one to get the blood pumping.

GTA V for £24.99 £15.99 (save £9 or 37%) at Amazon

Dead Space | £54.99 £19.99 (save £35 or 64%)

EA Motive

What's the deal: The Dead Space remake for PS5 is now on sale for £19.99, down from £54.99. That saves you £35.

Why we chose it: The Dead Space remake brings a much-needed shake-up to the beloved franchise, with new graphics, exploration, and even more scares.

Dead Space for £54.99 £19.99 (save £35 or 64%) at Very

Hogwarts Legacy | £44.99 £24.99 (save £20 or 43%)

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Hogwarts Legacy has been reduced by £20 or 43%, taking the price to £24.99.

Why we chose it: Harry Potter fans will love this spellbinding experience that takes you back to Hogwarts, complete with magic, exploration, and a mystery.

Hogwarts Legacy for £44.99 £24.99 (save £20 or 43%) at Very

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | £69.99 £30 (save £39.99 or 57%)

What's the deal: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now on sale for 57% off at GAME, taking it to £30.

Why we chose it: Spider-Man 2 is one of the most talked about games PlayStation ever made. With incredible storylines and the ability to swing like Spidey through New York City, it's an epic experience.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for £69.99 £30 (save £39.99 or 57%) at GAME

EA Sports FC 25 | £69.99 £39.99 (save £30 or 40%)

EA Sports FC 25. EA Sports

What's the deal: EA Sports FC 25 is now £39.99, down from £69.99.

Why we chose it: A highlight of every Christmas, EA Sports FC 25 lets you play with more than 19,00 licensed players from 700+ clubs around the world. In short, it's a football fan's dream.

EA Sports FC 25 for £69.99 £39.99 (save £30 or 40%) at Currys

God of War Ragnarok | £59.99 £34.99 (save £24 or 40%)

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Very has knocked £24 off this game, taking it to £34.99.

Why we chose it: Don't miss the mystical beauty of God of War Ragnarok. It takes you deep into Norse lore with all the action, drama and bloodlust you could ever need.

God of War Ragnarok for £59.99 £34.99 (save £24 or 40%) at Very

NBA 2K25 | £69.99 £29.99 (save £40 or 57%)

Very

What's the deal: The new NBA 2K25 has been reduced by 57% or £40 at Very. This takes the price to £29.99.

Why we chose it: Ever wanted to be in the NBA? Now you can see how you would have faired in another life.

NBA 2K25 for £69.99 £29.99 (save £40 or 57%) at Very

Star Wars Outlaws (Special Edition) | £64.99 £39 (save £30.99 or 48%)

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

What's the deal: Star Wars Outlaws has an exclusive 48% saving at GAME, taking the price down to £39.

Why we chose it: This is an exclusive deal to GAME and promises a non-stop galactic thrill ride. You'll experience the underbelly of the galaxy like never before.

Star Wars Outlaws (Special Edition) for £64.99 £39 (save £30.99 or 48%) at GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 | £56.99 £53.99 (save £3 or 5%)

Activision

What's the deal: The latest Call of Duty is now on sale for £53.99, saving you £3 or 5%.

Why we chose it: As a brand-new game, the saving on this one was always going to be small. But, when it's a game this popular and known for its awesome graphics and speed, every little helps.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for £56.99 £53.99 (save £3 or 5%) at Very

