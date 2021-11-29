EE Cyber Monday deals continue today: don’t miss this iPhone 13 deal

Cyber Monday has kicked off, and today EE has deals on handsets and SIM-only contracts. Right now, the network is offering a cracking deal on the iPhone 13, an offer that saves you £144, while you can get three months free on the pay monthly Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

RootMetrics has named EE the best UK network for the sixth year running, and it’s easy to see why. We’ve found that EE routinely offers good connectivity and a valuable range of deals, data packages and pricing plans. If you want to switch networks and need a good Cyber Monday deal, EE is one of the best options on the market.

That said, it’s always good to shop around and compare offers from other networks, so check out some of our other Cyber Monday coverage, like our deep dive into Cyber Monday iPhone deals.

Best EE Cyber Monday deals today

What’s the deal: A £144 saving over the length of the 24-month contract.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 13 is one of Apple’s very latest phones and seeing its first proper discounts this Cyber Monday. In our iPhone 13 review, our expert loved that this smartphone “has a number of “pro” features without the need to spend “pro” prices.” We think this is a remarkable discount on a brilliant phone which we rated 4.5 stars out of five.

Samsung Galaxy S21 with 40GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £57 £37 per month, £50 upfront (save £480)

What’s the deal: Save an enormous £480 over your Samsung Galaxy S21 contract.

Why we chose it: With this 40GB data plan you can save £20 per month on the Samsung Galaxy S21. In our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Plus vs Ultra guide, we discovered that this is a great model for those who are after a smaller phone, rather than the larger phones common to recent launches. As our experts revealed, the Samsung Galaxy S21 “has great cameras, looks fantastic and has just as much power as the more expensive Plus and Ultra phones.”

Samsung Galaxy S21, 40GB | £57 £37 per month, £50 upfront (save £480)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, 4GB data | £16 per month, three months free (save £48)

What’s the deal: No upfront cost and £16 per month for this Samsung Galaxy Watch with three months free. This smartwatch can also be paired with your EE phone plan, so you share the same minutes and texts. This means you use the same number and can make and receive calls like normal. Separately from your plan, you’ll also get 4GB of data to use via the Watch4.

Why we chose it: This is one of the best smartwatches of the year. It treads the line between a health-focused fitness smartwatch and a more humble everyday watch. It has over 100 fitness activities to track and body composition analysis. If you wear it to bed, it will even give you an analysis of your snoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 | £16 per month, three months free (save £48)

Oppo A54, 10GB data | £29 £27 per month, £30 £0 upfront (save £78)

What’s the deal: Save £78 off the total contract price.

Why we chose it: This deal is a great way to save on the popular Oppo A54. In our review, our expert found it “one of the most accessible 5G buys around”. It’s a solid, dependable phone, and it’s already on the more affordable side of smartphone pricing, so you can’t go wrong with a few extra pounds off this Cyber Monday.

Oppo A54, 10GB data | £29 £27 per month, £30 £0 upfront (save £78)

Google Pixel 6, 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £35 per month, £30 £10 upfront (save £356)

What’s the deal: Save an astonishing £356 over your 24-month Google Pixel 6 plan.

Why we chose it: Like its big brother, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Google Pixel 6 comes with the same 50 MP main and 12 MP ultrawide cameras. The Pixel’s screen is just 0.3 of an inch smaller (6.4 inches in total) than the Pro, but they’re alike in many ways, and both can be snapped up for a fraction of the price.

Google Pixel 6, 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £49 £35 per month, £30 £10 upfront (save £356)

Google Pixel 6 Pro, 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £63 £49 per month, £30 upfront (save £336)

What’s the deal: You can save £336 over this 24-month Google Pixel 6 Pro plan.

Why we chose it: You can read above that we love the Pixel 6, but the Pixel 6 Pro has a few finishing touches that go the extra mile. Waterproof and packing new AI assistance on its cameras, its OLED screen has brilliant haptic feedback. In his review of the Pixel 6 Pro, our expert reviewer Jason Murdock argues that it’s “a true competitor to the Apple iPhone.”

Google Pixel 6 Pro, 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £63 £49 per month, £30 upfront (save £336)

iPhone 12 Pro, 40GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £70 £50 per month, £67 £57 upfront

What’s the deal: Pay just £50 a month for 24 months on this iPhone 12 Pro from EE.

Why we chose it: The cheap upfront and monthly costs of this iPhone 12 Pro make this a remarkable long-term deal. Our expert reviewer, Natalya Paul, praised the iPhone 12 Pro for its “superb camera unit, excellent battery life, and a lovely matt finish”. A 5G iPhone at a great price.

iPhone 12 Pro, 40GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £70 £50 per month, £67 £57 upfront

When will EE’s Cyber Monday deals end?

The majority of EE’s deals continue until 6th December.

Top tips to find a great EE deal on Cyber Monday

Shop around. The number one Cyber Monday tip is to make sure that you shop around. EE has won awards for network speeds, but if the best price is your priority, it will pay off to check their prices against other networks, too, as Cyber Monday is a hugely competitive time for phone networks trying to win new customers.

Setting a budget before going on your bargain hunt is useful as it will give your search clear boundaries and help you to focus on the deals that work for you. Know how much data you use. How much data do you use a month? Don’t know? Try to find out before the sales arrive. This will help you to find a deal that suits you and doesn’t leave you overpaying – or running out of data and having to overpay for extra each month!

How much data do you use a month? Don't know? Try to find out before the sales arrive. This will help you to find a deal that suits you and doesn't leave you overpaying – or running out of data and having to overpay for extra each month!

