Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deals make a great deal even greater

With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, the internet’s attention has turned to Cyber Monday deals, and you may have already noticed that there are a few Xbox Series S bundle deals floating around the web at the moment.

These Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deals are surprising and exciting for a number of reasons. For one thing, the Xbox Series S already represented great value, with its £249.99 RRP making it the cheapest option on the market for players looking for a path into next-gen gaming.

The Series S can’t output in 4K, which might be a turn-off to gamers with particularly swanky monitors and TVs, but Microsoft has committed to bringing all of its major next-gen games onto this slimline console for the foreseeable future. And so, for gamers that want to keep up with the new trends without totally breaking the bank, the Xbox Series S was in a very good position from the start.

But now, a year on from its launch, as PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock continues to be hard to find, retailers have gone ahead made the Xbox Series S that little bit more tempting with a flurry of deals just in time for Cyber Monday. Read on to learn how much you could save!

The best Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deals

These Xbox Series S deals may not include massive savings – certainly, there’s nothing here to match the mega discounts that appeared in the final days of the previous generation of consoles – but considering that most next-gen consoles barely ever have full-priced stock, let alone deals, these Cyber Monday discounts are very welcome indeed.

Xbox Series S + FIFA 22 bundle | £319.98 £298.88 at Amazon (save £21 or 6%)

What’s the deal: A saving of just over £20 when you buy the Xbox Series S with FIFA 22.

Why we chose it: As we said in our FIFA 22 review, this year’s football simulator from EA Sports looks and feels great on the next-gen consoles. And if you’re a footy fan that’s been itching to get a foothold in the next generation of gaming, this bundle can help you do just that whilst saving a few quid at the same time.

Buy the Xbox Series S + FIFA 22 bundle | £319.98 £298.88 at Amazon (save £21 or 6%)

Xbox Series S + Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 bundle | £409.98 £399.98 at Amazon (save £10 or 2%)

What’s the deal: Save a tenner when you buy an Xbox Series S with Microsoft’s industry-leading controller.

Why we chose it: The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is one of the best controllers in the world, and it originally retailed for £159.99 on its own. With this bundle, you get the controller and the console as well as saving £10 along the way. It may not be a huge discount, but you’ll have a very snazzy spare controller!

Buy the Xbox Series S + Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 bundle | £409.98 £399.98 at Amazon (save £10 or 2%)

Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller bundle | £303.99 £299 at Currys (save £4.99 or 1.6%)

What’s the deal: Get the console and an extra controller for a fiver less than normal.

Why we chose it: A very tiny saving, here, but it still could be tempting if you want to get an extra controller with your console (without splurging on the fancier Elite controller mentioned in the previous deal). With this Currys saving, you’ll keep hold of an extra fiver as you sit down with your multiplayer partner at home!

Buy the Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller bundle | £303.99 £299 at Currys (save £4.99 or 1.6%)

Xbox Series S + 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate bundle | £281.99 £279 at Currys (save £2.99 or 1%)

What’s the deal: Save three quid when you buy an Xbox Series S with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Why we chose it: The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service is one of the best deals in gaming, giving you access to hundreds of games on your console of choice. You can access it for three months and save a few pounds with this Currys bundle, which is slightly cheaper than the same thing would cost you at Amazon.

Buy the Xbox Series S + 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate bundle | £281.99 £279 at Currys (save £2.99 or 1%)

What’s the deal: Receive some bonus Fortnite and Rocket League content when you buy the Xbox Series S at its normal price.

Why we chose it: Rocket League and Fortnite are both free games, but this bundle – which seems to be going in and out of stock – gets you some bonus content to go with both of them.

This bundle includes the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, which gets you the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe and 1000 V-Bucks.

For Rocket League, you also get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels and 1000 Rocket League Credits. If you’re a fan of those games, try and get this bundle while stocks last!

More Xbox Cyber Monday deals

LucidSound

If you are joining the Xbox family this Cyber Monday, you might want to buy some extra goodies to go with your console! Check out the deals below and see what tickles your fancy.

Games

Accessories

Memberships

When do Cyber Monday Xbox deals end?

Most of these Cyber Monday deals are likely to end at midnight on the morning of Tuesday 30th November 2021. On Amazon, you can even see an ominous timer counting down on some product pages! The clock is ticking, then, if you want to buy an Xbox Series S on Black Friday.

