Black Friday started as a single day of sales in the USA the day after Thanksgiving — similar to the big Boxing Day sales that used to take place here in the UK.

More and more retailers realised that a lot of consumers were using Black Friday to buy presents for the festive season at a discount, so they started offering sales to take advantage. The deals then starting lasting the whole weekend following Black Friday, with the Monday being dubbed 'Cyber Monday' as it was when the best online deals took place.

Now, Black Friday sales stretch throughout the whole of November - but many retailers still have discounts that they save until Cyber Monday, so there are definitely some new deals to be found. Plus, there's the added factor that this is the final day of discounts — some items will likely drop to their lowest price as retailers strive to stay competitive.

Having said that, as with everything, Cyber Monday does now last longer - which is great news for us! Some retailers are running 'Cyber Week', too, so you'll have a chance to make the most of the discounts for while yet.

If you want to find out more, we've written a whole guide for When does Black Friday end? to answer all your questions.

So, whether it's a TV, holiday, gaming chair, Apple product or something else that you've been keeping an eye on, now is the moment to act.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: what's the difference?

It's hard to say definitively which sale is better: Black Friday or Cyber Monday. This is mostly because nowadays, they tend to blend into each other, with sales from Black Friday carrying across and finishing at the end of the day on Monday.

Traditionally they were quite different. Black Friday was primarily an in-store sale, where people would escape their families after Thanksgiving, queue outside big shops and physically hunt for the best deals. Cyber Monday came about when retailers wanted to encourage people to shop their online sales more.

Now, you'll find Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales both in shops and online. The majority of retailers put all of their sales online — it's much harder to get such a wide range of stock to individual shops.

However, we have seen some really good discounts this sales season which have been in-store only for super popular items, like air fryers. Supermarkets also tend to offer in-store only deals, especially on items like TVs.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: are the deals worth it?

There have been a lot of deals this year, and we know how easy it is to be overwhelmed. That's why our experts have been using their years of experience, hunting for the best offers to help sort the deals from the duds.

Here are the best savings that have dropped today. For deals that are still live from the weekend, and for more top picks from today's sales, head to our Cyber Monday UK live blog.

Get 13 per cent off this huge 75-inch Samsung smart TV

Appliances Direct has gone live with its Cyber Deals sale, and there are some great savings to be found. There is a lot of refurbished tech available, which can be a great option if you want to be more eco-conscious this year.

One of our favourite deals is on this 2021 Samsung smart TV. It's so unusual to be able to find a 75-inch TV for less than £800 — so this is a chance to make an even greater saving on what was already a really good budget model.

65-inch Samsung smart TV | £749.97 £609.97 (save £140 or 19%) at Appliances Direct

75-inch Samsung smart TV | £977.97 £847.97 (save £130 or 13%) at Appliances Direct

Save £125 on a spa day for two at Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Experience Days are great, whether you're looking for gifts or just a way to treat yourself. The site has everything from Indoor Skydiving experiences to tours of the Liverpool FC stadium, and right now it's running a Cyber Monday sale that promises to host its best-ever deals.

Our favourites include this spa day for two. Reduced from £200 to only £75, you get three treatments as well as access to the pool, gym, sauna and steam room at the health club.

Spa day for two at Bannatyne health clubs | £200 £75 (save £125 or 63%)

Get an extra £200 off LG OLED TVs

Hughes

With many retailers ending their sales soon, many will begin knocking extra amounts off items which are already marked down. This is exactly what AO is doing this Cyber Monday with its LG OLED TVs, which are now available for up to £200 extra off the listed price.

This includes the 65-inch LG OLED CS6LA smart TV, which has been reduced by a whopping £600 to just £1,399, and the huge 83-inch LG OLED G26LA smart TV, which is now £800 off.

This new extra discount is added automatically at checkout.

65-inch LG OLED CS6LA smart TV | £1,899 £1,399 (save £600 or 32%) at AO

83-inch LG OLED G26LA smart TV | £6,299 £5,499 (save £800 or 12%) at AO

Get up to 39% off Dyson Airwrap dupes

LookFantastic

Every year we see trends for products which are particularly popular, and this year a big one has been for the Dyson Airwrap hair styling tool. However, Dyson products come at a high price point, and very few have been significantly discounted this sale period.

Don't fret. There are some really great alternatives that are now at a great price. LookFantastic has great deals today, plus when you apply the code QUICK at checkout, you get an extra 13 per cent off, with discounts changing as frequently as every hour.

BaByliss Hydro Fusion Hot Air Styler | £60 £45 (save £15 or 25%) at LookFantastic

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush | £125 £87.50 (save £37.50 or 30%) at LookFantastic

Get up to £40 off Oodie

Oonie

Oodie has extended its Black Friday deals for another 24 hours to include Cyber Monday. You can now get the viral long hoodies for up to £40 off in a range of colours, plus you can save up to 52 per cent when you buy the twin pack or the six pack bundle.

Oodie Original | £89 £59 (save £40 or 45%) at Oodie

