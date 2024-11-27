Black Friday sees Wowcher Mystery Holiday deal discounted to just £89
We're soaking up the Black Friday savings with this Wowcher Mystery Holiday deal.
You’ve probably heard whispers about Wowcher’s Mystery Holiday; you know the story: a friend of a friend won a once-in-a-lifetime trip, and they only paid £99. This Digital Writer is actually here to add to those rumours — their sister’s friend went to New York on a Wowcher Mystery Holiday, and he only paid £99!
Whether a holiday to New York or a trip to Prague is in your future, £99 is a fantastic price for a holiday, and for a limited time only, you can secure a getaway for even less this Black Friday; Wowcher has reduced the price of its Wowcher Mystery Holiday to £89 instead of £99.
The Wowcher Mystery Holiday prize features 100 worldwide destinations, including Maldives, Barbados, Thailand, Las Vegas, Florida, Malta and Disneyland Paris, just to name a few. Plus, your flights are included, too.
- When does the Wowcher Mystery Holiday Black Friday deal start?
- When does the Black Friday Wowcher Mystery Holiday saving end?
- How does Wowcher Mystery Holiday work?
- Can you choose the dates for Wowcher Mystery Holiday?
When does the Wowcher Mystery Holiday Black Friday deal start?
For Black Friday 2023, we saw the Wowcher Mystery Holiday discounted by £10, from £99 to £89. So we're thrilled to see this Black Friday saving back from 2024.
The Wowcher Mystery Holiday Black Friday deal is live right now, having been released at 5pm today (Wednesday 27th November).
When does the Black Friday Wowcher Mystery Holiday saving end?
The £10 (or 10%) saving on the Wowcher Mystery Holiday is live until Wednesday 4th December.
If you miss out on this £10 off Black Friday deal, the Wowcher Mystery Holiday as a whole will end on Wednesday 11th December.
How does Wowcher Mystery Holiday work?
So, how does this surprise trip work?
You can buy a holiday with departures from November to December 2024, January to March 2025, and May to June 2025 for £89 this Black Friday (and £99 usually). Or, you can buy a holiday with departures in April 2025 for £129.
To find out what holiday you've won, simply enter your details and voucher code, then a merchant will contact you within 72 hours.
During your getaway, you'll be treated to an at least three-star accommodation, with its own private room and en suite, and your flights are included, too. You can travel from UK airports such as London, Manchester, and Glasgow. If you'd like to travel from a more regional airport, you can, but there may be a £40pp charge.
Can you choose the dates for Wowcher Mystery Holiday?
Wowcher Mystery Holidays are valid for departure on selected dates until 30th June 2025.
