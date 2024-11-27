The Wowcher Mystery Holiday prize features 100 worldwide destinations, including Maldives, Barbados, Thailand, Las Vegas, Florida, Malta and Disneyland Paris, just to name a few. Plus, your flights are included, too.

Buy Wowcher Mystery Holiday for £99 £89 (save £10 or 10%) at Wowcher

When does the Wowcher Mystery Holiday Black Friday deal start?

For Black Friday 2023, we saw the Wowcher Mystery Holiday discounted by £10, from £99 to £89. So we're thrilled to see this Black Friday saving back from 2024.

The Wowcher Mystery Holiday Black Friday deal is live right now, having been released at 5pm today (Wednesday 27th November).

Buy Wowcher Mystery Holiday for £99 £89 (save £10 or 10%) at Wowcher

When does the Black Friday Wowcher Mystery Holiday saving end?

The £10 (or 10%) saving on the Wowcher Mystery Holiday is live until Wednesday 4th December.

If you miss out on this £10 off Black Friday deal, the Wowcher Mystery Holiday as a whole will end on Wednesday 11th December.

Buy Wowcher Mystery Holiday for £99 £89 (save £10 or 10%) at Wowcher

How does Wowcher Mystery Holiday work?

So, how does this surprise trip work?

You can buy a holiday with departures from November to December 2024, January to March 2025, and May to June 2025 for £89 this Black Friday (and £99 usually). Or, you can buy a holiday with departures in April 2025 for £129.

To find out what holiday you've won, simply enter your details and voucher code, then a merchant will contact you within 72 hours.

During your getaway, you'll be treated to an at least three-star accommodation, with its own private room and en suite, and your flights are included, too. You can travel from UK airports such as London, Manchester, and Glasgow. If you'd like to travel from a more regional airport, you can, but there may be a £40pp charge.

Buy Wowcher Mystery Holiday for £99 £89 (save £10 or 10%) at Wowcher

Wowcher Mystery Holidays are valid for departure on selected dates until 30th June 2025.

Buy Wowcher Mystery Holiday for £99 £89 (save £10 or 10%) at Wowcher

For more information about Black Friday, take a look at Black Friday start and end dates.