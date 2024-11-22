This offer is part of PlayStation's official Black Friday sale, which also includes £65 off the PS5 Slim as well as savings on the PSVR2 and PlayStation Portal.

The £20 deal is available for most of the standard colourways, including the new Chroma models. Plus, for the hardcore gamers out there, we have also spotted a £300 discount on the PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, taking this high-tech accessory down to £179.

As with all gaming offers, these seem to be selling quickly, so if you've been waiting to get yourself a PS5 controller, we'd say go for it now. For more PlayStation deals, take a look at the PS5 Slim Black Friday discount and will there be a PS5 Pro Black Friday discount? Plus the PSVR2 Black Friday deal and PS Pulse headset Black Friday discounts.

Make sure you check out when does our Amazon's Black Friday sale start guide and the full list of Black Friday UK start and end dates. Plus, how much will Apple AirPods cost on Black Friday 2024?

Do PS5 controllers go on sale on Black Friday?

Yes, they do. As you can see the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers have all gone on sale in the official PlayStation deals.

All PS5 controllers have been dropped by £20. The standard PS5 DualSense Controller now costs £44.99, while the more expensive Chroma version costs £49.99.

Meanwhile we've found a £30 saving on the more high-tech PS5 Edge controller, taking the price to £179.99.

Which UK retailers have PS5 controller Black Friday deals?

At the time of writing (Friday 22nd November), the controllers are on sale across several retailers.

Best Black Friday PS5 controller deals at a glance:

Best PS5 controller deals from UK Black Friday sales so far

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller | £64.99 £44.99 (save £20 or 30%)

Very

What's the deal: You can now get £20 off the PS5 DualSense Controller all standard colours. This takes the price down to £44.99.

Why we chose it: As this is from PlayStation's official Black Friday sale, we can safely say this is the best price you're going to get on the controllers.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Chroma | £69.99 £49.99 (save £20 or 28%)

PlayStation

What's the deal: You can also save £20 on the PS5 controllers in the shiny Chroma colour scheme, this takes the price to £49.99 instead of the original £69.99. Note, the deal does not apply to Sterling Silver or new Chroma Teal.

Why we chose it: If you want a gaming set-up with a sleek, shiny aesthetic, these Chroma controllers are here to provide.

Also this November, we've seen brilliant Currys Black Friday deals and LEGO Black Friday deals.

PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller | £209.99 £189.99 (save £20 or 9%)

Very

What's the deal: The lowest price we've found on the PS5 Edge Wireless Controller is £179.99 at Amazon, that saves you £30 or 14%. However, you can also find it for £20 at Very and PlayStation.

Why we chose it: The PS5 Edge controller boasts a range of high-tech features such as Mappable Back Buttons and Multi-device connectivity. They're designed for the gamers who really notice the differences in pressure and control.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console

PS5 Pro with controller Amazon

What's the deal: At Currys you can snag 10% off when you buy an additional controller with any console. So if you buy the PS5 Slim and an extra controller, simply use the code 'PLAYER2' at checkout and watch your basket reduce by 10%.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you're planning to buy a console and an extra controller at the same time.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console at Currys

For even more deals, be sure to take a look at our Sky Black Friday deals, PSVR2 Black Friday deals, Steam deck Black Friday deals and does Apple do Black Friday guides.