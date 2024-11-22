This new headset boasts AI-enabled noise-cancelling technology, a retractable microphone and a comfy ergonomic design. According to Sony, it also has "extraordinary lifelike sound," which has launched a "new era in gaming audio".

The Elite headset came out in February of this year with a hefty £129.99 price tag stuck on it, but thankfully as of today that price tag is no more. In the Black Friday sale, we've seen 15% knocked off this high-end headset, taking it down to its lowest price ever.

Below, we'll go into why exactly we think that's worth it, as well as a few more handy PlayStation Pulse deals we've spotted along the way.

Jump to:

Is the PS Pulse Elite headset worth it?

We think so, yes. The PS Pulse Elite headset has a huge number of impressive features such as AI-enabled noise-cancelling technology, 30 hours of battery life and a new ergonomic design featuring a fully retractable microphone.

When we asked our Gaming Editor, Rob Leane, what he thought of the newer model he said: "The PlayStation Pulse headsets are great! I have the cheaper 'Pulse 3D' version, and it has such crystal clear sound and comfy cushioning that I also find myself using it for my non-gaming audio needs like video editing and taking meetings. The more expensive Elite version looks very tempting at this point, with the addition of full Bluetooth support being a massive upgrade."

What's the difference between the PS Pulse 3D and Pulse Elite?

Other than price – which is a £40 difference – the PS Pulse Elite headset improves a lot on the Pulse 3D's features.

To start, as our Gaming Editor said, the Pulse Elite headset has full Bluetooth support and offers multi-device connectivity, allowing you to connect via Bluetooth to another device, like a phone or tablet, while connected to your PS5 or Portal.

It also has a retractable microphone and provides up to 30 hours of charge compared to the 3D's 12 hours. Most importantly, the Pulse Elite's sound quality is far superior with in-built planar magnetic drivers (a type of transducer that normally only ever appears in very high-end headset models) and it's supported by AI technology to block out exterior noises.

What is the PS Pulse Elite Black Friday offer?

The PS Pulse Elite Headset is now available for £20 off, taking the price from £129.99 to £109.99. It may not seem like much but that saves you 15% which you could easily put towards a PlayStation game or controller.

Buy PS Pulse Elite headset for £129.99 £109.99 (save £20 or 15%) at PlayStation

How long does this PS Pulse offer last?

This offer will run from 22nd November to 2nd January 2025 – so you've got plenty of time to decide if it's the right deal for you.

However, it's worth remembering that PlayStation stocks tend to wane during the busy period, so just keep an eye on the availability as we get closer to Christmas.

Buy PS Pulse Elite headset for £129.99 £109.99 (save £20 or 15%) at PlayStation

Are there any more PS Pulse Black Friday deals?

Yes indeed! There are also currently deals on the PS Pulse 3D headset and the PS Pulse Explore Earbuds, let's take a look:

PS Pulse 3D headset | £89.99 £57 (save £32.99 or 37%)

What's the deal: You can also grab a saving on the lower-priced Pulse 3D headset. At EE, the headphones have been reduced by £32.99 to £57.

Why we chose it: If you're not fussed about all the additional flair that comes with the Pulse Elite headset, this is still a brilliant saving to take advantage of.

PS Pulse Explore Earbuds | £199.99 £165 (save £34.99 or 17%)

What's the deal: The PS Pulse Elite earbuds are also on sale. While they normally have an RRP of £199.99 you can now get them for £165 at EE, saving you £35, or £169.99 at PlayStation, saving you £30.

Why we chose it: It's a question on a lot of people's lips: "why are the the PS earbuds so expensive?" But while they seem much more pricey than the other PS Pulse headsets, it's better to compare them to the cost of say AirPods, in which case they're actually very reasonable. The PS Pulse Earbuds are AI-enhanced, have a noise-rejecting microphone, and planar magnetic drivers which you would normally only find in over-ear headphones. In short, they're very high-tech.

