Currys Black Friday deals: up to £150 off Dyson, plus further Fitbit price drop

The Currys Black Friday sale event continues, with money off a wide variety of tech – including smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, cordless vacuum cleaners and more.

Advertisement

The deals will last throughout this month until at least Cyber Monday 2021, which is on Monday 29th November, and our team of tech experts is already scouring the site for top discounts on the world’s biggest brands – from Nintendo to Nespresso.

We have already found some gems, such savings of up to £150 on Dyson cordless vacuums, a 40% price drop on the Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Next & Milk Coffee Machine (now £119) and a further discount on the Fitbit Versa 2 (now £99, saving you £60).

Currys continues to be a great retailer for TV deals. You can now save £300 on the LG 55-inch C14LB 4K OLED, down from £1499 to £1,199. There’s also £100 off the Samsung AU9007 4K TV, which is down from £549 to £449.

Our tech experts will constantly update this page with the latest price drops from Currys over the Black Friday period. We’re doing the same for John Lewis Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals, too.

Top Currys Black Friday deals now

Whether you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner or a coffee machine, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our expert pick of the best, genuine deals from Currys today.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599 £449 (save £150 or 25%)

What’s the deal: The Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is seeing a £150 price drop from the normal £599 price.

Why we chose it: This is the largest Dyson price drop we’ve seen this Black Friday. This Dyson model has a run time of up to 60 minutes, comes with six accessories and a LCD screen to remind you about filter maintenance and blockages. Curry’s price is actually cheaper than Dyson’s, which has also launched its deals.

If this model is still a bit too pricey for you, Currys has also dropped prices on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra cordless vacuum, which is £299, down from £399 (save £100).

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599 £449 (save £150 or 25%)

Fitbit Versa 2 with Amazon Alexa | £159.00 £119 £99 (save £60 or 38%)

What’s the deal: We first spotted this deal at £119. Currys has now dropped the price further, saving you £60 on this Fitbit smartwatch wearable.

Why we chose it: As the company name suggests, Fitbit products are great for gym fanatics, runners, swimmers and everything in between. The Versa 2 comes with 5-day battery life and contains some powerful health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate tracking, sleep quality tracking and the amount of calories burned.

Fitbit Versa 2 with Amazon Alexa | £159.00 £119 £99 (save £60 or 38%)

What’s the deal: A saving of more than £100 on a great combination of Google’s smart home products. The Nest Doorbell usually retails for £179 on its own, while the Nest hub sells for around £90, so the price tag of £169 is a bargain.

Why we chose it: Google’s smart home devices are simple to use and look really nice in the home. With a modern white design and an intuitive touch screen, the two products perfectly integrate with each other. The smart doorbell doubles as a home camera system, and the smart hub is a voice-controlled personal assistant.

Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 Coffee Machine | £179 £69 (save £110 or 61%)

What’s the deal: A massive £110 saving on the Nespresso Magimix Vertuo Plus, an attractive beverage maker from one of the world’s top coffee brands.

Why we chose it: Coffee lovers, rejoice! Nespresso is one of the big players in the coffee space, and this machine will look great in most kitchen or dining rooms. Not only does the red colour look sleek, but it has some top features, including a water capacity of 1.2 litres and the ability to auto power off. It accepts more than 30 types of coffee pods – so you will have plenty of choice when it comes to flavour.

Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 Coffee Machine | £179.00 £69 (save £110 or 61%)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds | £279 £189 (save £90 or 32%)

What’s the deal: A £90 saving on a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds from top audio brand Sennheiser, bringing the price from £279 to a much more pleasing £189.

Why we chose it: Sennheiser is a big player in the audio and headphone industry, offering reliable products with a reputation for quality. These earbuds have a lot to offer: sweat and water resistance, support for Google and Apple voice assistants, up to 28 hours of battery with the charging case and noise cancellation that will drown out any unwanted background sounds when you’re working out or commuting. For a full breakdown, be sure to read our Sennheiser Momentum 2 earbuds review.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds | £279 £189 (save £90 or 32%)

What’s the deal: A fantastic £200 saving on an LG with OLED screen technology – bringing the price of the 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV model from £1,099 to £899.

Why we chose it: LG is a huge brand in the TV space, and it’s appealing to see a 55-inch model with OLED display technology – which increases the quality of the colours and contrast – down to well under £1,000. It supports all the popular apps – Netflix, Disney+, Prime – and the 1ms response time is perfect for gamers.

What’s the deal: A great £130 off the Sony Bravia 43-inch X85JU 4K TV, bringing the price from £829 to under £700. Want a smaller TV? Look no further.

Why we chose it: Larger TVs are popular these days, but going slightly smaller in screen size does not mean that you have to lose quality – and might be a much better fit for many living rooms, especially if it’s being fitted above a fireplace. This 43-inch Sony Bravia set is an attractive 4K model that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos support, Google Assistant support and ultra-thin side bezels.

What’s the deal: A huge £130 saving on this all-in-one soundbar from the top tech brand Samsung – plunging from £279 to just £140 – which is 47% off.

Why we chose it: We love the look of this soundbar. If the colour grey fits well with your TV setup, the Samsung HW-S50A will be a sleek addition to your cabinet. Of course, it’s Samsung- so it’s unlikely to let you down in the audio department, either. It has a lot of great features: DTS:Virtual X gives virtual surround sound that adjusts to what you’re watching, and it can also connect straight to your smartphone.

What’s the deal: There is now £80 off this LG UltraGear IPS panel gaming monitor, currently down from £379 to £299 – which is a discount of 21%.

Why we chose it: LG is not only renowned for TVs but gaming monitors, too. This IPS panel is well-suited for most PC and console gamers: Not only is it a high 1440p resolution, but it has a 165 Hz refresh rate for smooth performance and a fantastic 1ms response time. It has two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and two USB 3.0 ports. The 27-inch is a perfect size for gaming, too. Not too big, not too small.

What’s the deal: You can now save £170 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet, down from £969 to £799. Plus, you can create a bundle and claim a free Surface Pro Typecover keyboard.

What we chose it: The Surface Pro 7+ is a sleek tablet that’s great for productivity. In this particular deal, you can claim a free Microsoft Surface Pro Typecover keyboard (enter code FREETYPECOVER) for an even better typing experience on the go. This is a great bundle offer, given the keyboard is usually £90 on its own. The Surface Pro 7+ also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

JBL Tune 225 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | £99.99 £39.99 (save £60 or 60%)

What’s the deal: This is a large £60 saving on these true wireless earbuds from the top audio brand JBL – now down from £99.99 to just under £40, or 60% off.

Why we chose it: JBL provides reliable and quality audio products, and these true wireless earbuds not only look great – with a black/grey colour scheme – but a large 25 hours of battery life using the charging case and iOS/Android compatibility. The JBL Tune model also supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri.

JBL Tune 225 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | £99.99 £39.99 (save £60 or 60%)

What is Currys’ Price Promise and can you use it during Black Friday?

Price Promise is Currys’ dedicated price-matching scheme. If you find that a product is sold for less at another UK retailer, Currys will match the price.

You can request a price match before you buy a product or, if you’ve already bought it from the store, it will still work up to seven days after your purchase.

Currys honour this during sale events (including Black Friday) or when a competitor is running a discount. Taking the time to compare prices may seem like a faff in the heat of the moment, but if you’re willing to do the additional step, it can be a great way to make sure that you’re definitely getting the best deal possible.

If you often shop at Currys, you could also consider the new loyalty scheme, Currys Perks. Anyone who signs up can get up to three months of free Apple TV+.

How to find a Currys Black Friday deal

Make a wishlist. Narrow down your search by deciding what sort of products you’re looking for on the Currys site. Do you need a new phone? A TV with a soundbar? Or maybe just a new wall bracket? Whatever it is, plan and decide on a budget. This will help you stay on task when wading through a slew of tech offers online.

Research using guides: Currys is one of the big destinations for tech, especially for new TVs. There will be deals on both 4K and OLED models on offer this month so if you want to do a little research ahead of the sales, be sure to read our what is an OLED TV guide, what is a 4K TV guide and the in-depth best TV to buy guide.

Shop around. Check in with a variety of retailers to ensure you get the best deals. Black Friday is a competitive period, so check multiple sites for the best chance of a bargain and remember that Currys has a price matching policy. So it’s always best to browse over Amazon, Argos and other rival retailers before purchasing.

Check retailer-specific benefits. It’s not just money off that’s available this month. Currys offers perks if you decide to shop there alongside price matching, including free delivery on every product and the ability to reserve and collect in-store.

Check social media. Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance. Follow the Currys Twitter account.

Read reviews: It’s a good idea to research what the experts thought of the new tech products you are considering spending your hard-earned money on. Our team has tested a wide range of technology over the past year, so be sure to read our reviews section. Here is a selection of some of the most recent tech product reviews:

Sign up for newsletters. Alongside social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, newsletters can be great signposts for the major Black Friday savings. Sign up for the Currys one, and why not try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below:

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What were the best Currys deals last year?

Currys offered a huge range of savings last year. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was reduced from £419 to £349, and the 7th gen Apple iPad was reduced from £349 to £279. In TVs, Currys reduced a 75-inch Samsung 8K HDR QLED TV from £3798 to £3499 and a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Samsung set from £1598 to £1299. There were also some discounts on HP goods, with the HP Chromebook 14a reduced from £349 to £249 and the HP DeskJet 2724 printer reduced from £49.99 to £34.99.

Read more on Black Friday

Advertisement

For the latest news and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Want affordable tech? Read our full guides to the best budget smartphones, best budget tablets, best budget wireless earbuds and best budget smartwatches.