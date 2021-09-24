Is Black Friday the best time to buy a new TV?

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great time to save money on big-ticket items. So, if you’re on the hunt for a new TV, the sales season could be the perfect time to bag a bargain.

Advertisement

As an event, Black Friday has become almost synonymous with huge TV discounts. We’ve all seen the newsreel footage of over-eager shoppers fighting over huge tellies. Thankfully though, all the best bargains can be had online this year – and we’re sure there will be some more fantastic TV deals.

In this article, we’ll be discussing when and how to get the best deals during Black Friday 2021. We’ll be directing you to some of the best TV retailers for Black Friday bargains and offering top tips on how to make the most of the sales season.

We’ve covered a range of tech categories, asking the question, ‘is Black Friday the best time to buy?’ but it certainly does seem to be the best time when it comes to TVs. Often televisions act as flagship discounts because they are large, expensive and popular items retailers will offer hefty discounts to attract more shoppers to their stores, both in the high-street and online.

First things first, if you’re looking to buy a television this Black Friday, figure out what sort of features you need and what size of device will fit into your living room – or whichever space you intend to use the new TV.

Should you wait for Black Friday to buy a new TV?

If you’re looking for a more high-end TV, it probably is best to wait for Black Friday as the discounts offered will ultimately give you much more bang for your buck. However, for those looking for a simpler, less expensive set, there are one or two good deals available already that might tempt you to opt-out of the Black Friday rush.

Take a look at these options, or head over to our smart TV deals page for more information.

There are some great deals to choose from there already, but we’ve consistently seen even more impressive price-slashing on Black Friday over the last few years.

It’s also worth noting – for those of you after the latest and greatest in TV tech – that most of the tellies discounted during Black Friday will be 2020 models or ones that have been superseded by a slightly newer release. So, if you’re after a new release or a set that is in very high demand, you might not see it discounted this Black Friday.

When can you expect to see TVs on sale for Black Friday this year?

Black Friday itself falls on the 26th of November this year, with Cyber Monday 2021 shortly afterwards on the 29th.

However, some retailers will be keen to list discounts before the sales are fully underway. This helps to attract buyers to their sites rather than to competitors, and so it’s worth keeping an eye on retail sites – and our regularly updated Black Friday pages – before the day itself.

Historically, Amazon has been particularly keen to start its sales early. Keep an eye on our Amazon Black Friday deals 2021 page for all the updates and great deals as soon as they’re released.

How to get a good TV deal on Black Friday

Shop around: Black Friday is a hugely competitive time for retailers. Each year they compete against each other for your custom and will try to outdo each other in terms of discounting to attract more shoppers. Keep this in mind, and don’t become overly fixated on one retailer. Once you have a TV in mind, check its price on multiple sites.

Black Friday is a hugely competitive time for retailers. Each year they compete against each other for your custom and will try to outdo each other in terms of discounting to attract more shoppers. Keep this in mind, and don’t become overly fixated on one retailer. Once you have a TV in mind, check its price on multiple sites. Start with Amazon: Having advised you to shop around, this might sound like a contradiction. However, Amazon is always a good place to start. The sheer size of Amazon’s retail operation – and its fondness for the Black Friday sales – mean that the site often offers the best prices on tech goods over Black Friday.

Having advised you to shop around, this might sound like a contradiction. However, Amazon is always a good place to start. The sheer size of Amazon’s retail operation – and its fondness for the Black Friday sales – mean that the site often offers the best prices on tech goods over Black Friday. Use price trackers: Try out price-tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to check that discounted prices are ‘the real deal’. Camelcamelcamel.com is only compatible with Amazon, but it tracks prices to show you whether discounts genuinely represent a new low in the products price and how much the price has fallen by.

Try out price-tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to check that discounted prices are ‘the real deal’. Camelcamelcamel.com is only compatible with Amazon, but it tracks prices to show you whether discounts genuinely represent a new low in the products price and how much the price has fallen by. Plan ahead: Everyone is looking for a great deal in seasonal sales. Last year saw a remarkable 7% growth in UK interest in Black Friday, according to data from SEMrush. So, if you can do a little planning ahead and decide what sort of television you want and what your budget is, then you’ll be better prepared and have a better chance of grabbing it at a low price.

Everyone is looking for a great deal in seasonal sales. Last year saw a remarkable 7% growth in UK interest in Black Friday, according to data from SEMrush. So, if you can do a little planning ahead and decide what sort of television you want and what your budget is, then you’ll be better prepared and have a better chance of grabbing it at a low price. Check social media: Some retailers like to shout about their best deals on social media, so it pays to keep abreast of the situation there too.

Some retailers like to shout about their best deals on social media, so it pays to keep abreast of the situation there too. Sign up for our newsletter: We’ll be doing our best to keep you up to date on all the best deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sign up for our newsletter below and keep an eye on the site for all the best offers.

It’s worth repeating, though – shop around this Black Friday! It’s the best way to find big discounts. Take a look at some of our other Black Friday pages below for a slightly wider view.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Black Friday TV deals: what offers were there last year?

Black Friday 2020 saw John Lewis reduce Sony Bravia KD55XH9505 (2020) 55″ LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV from £1199 to £999, and Currys PC World knocked £200 off the prices of selected OLED and QLED TVs.

Elsewhere Amazon knocked a whopping £350 off Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum Series 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV – down from £899 to £549.

Argos also offered some good savings on TVs last year. There was a £100 saving on Samsung 55-inch Ultra HD TVs and £200 off 65-inch Samsung TVs – down to £1199.

Advertisement

As you can see from these mouth-watering deals, there are plenty of TV savings to be had over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods. Stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated with all the biggest bargains.