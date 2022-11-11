First though, it's worth considering what you should look for when buying a new TV.

First off, there's not really any need to worry about whether the TV is a 'smart TV' now. A few years ago — and perhaps the last time many of us were shopping for TVs — this was a real differentiator. Now, every new television is a smart TV, though some have differing levels of functionality.

Among the best and most popular brands are LG, Samsung and Sony, but plenty of top tech brands make good televisions. Brands like Hisense and JVC currently offer some of the most affordable, value-oriented sets for those on a budget.

The very best TVs out there right now all use OLED technology. An OLED screen offers the best picture possible, with deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than standard LED screens. Then there's Samsung's QLED tech, which falls somewhere in between.

Also it's worth remembering, when choosing a size of TV to buy, that a viewing distance 1.5x the screen size is generally recommended. If you need a little more guidance before choosing a TV, check out our what size TV should I buy article. We also have an article on how to measure a TV screen.

These 32-inch and 39-inch JVC models are ideal for those seeking a slightly smaller TV set. Also, for sheer affordability, they're some of the best picks out there this November.

32-inch JVC smart TV | £199.99 £139.99 (save £60.99 or 30%) at Currys

39-inch JVC smart TV | £229.99 £169.99 (save £60.99 or 27%) at Currys

These larger Sony Bravia sets offer a crisp ultra HD picture and simple, intuitive smart TV controls.

Now, in the seasonal sales, you can save £400 on either of these top tellies.

55-inch Sony Bravia OLED smart TV | £1,399 £999 (save £400 or 29%) at John Lewis

65-inch Sony Bravia OLED smart TV | £2,099 £1,799 (save £400 or 19%) at John Lewis

If you want a larger screen but don't have the budget for an OLED panel, then this 55-inch Hisense set is a good option.

Now, it's got 23 per cent off at Currys in the Black Friday sales.

55-inch Hisense smart TV | £429 £329 (save £100 or 23%) at Currys

This 55-inch Samsung smart TV offers QLED technology, Samsung's own version of the OLED tech used on TVs elsewhere.

For more on the difference between QLED and OLED, check out our What is QLED? guide.

55-inch Samsung QLED smart TV | £1,499 £1,099 (save £400 or 27%) at Currys

This 65-inch Toshiba TV is a great choice for larger rooms and at just £429, it's a great price for this much TV.

It's got Alexa built in and a whole range of smart TV features

65-inch Toshiba smart TV | £549 £429 (save £120 or 22%) at Amazon

This huge 77-inch behemoth from Sony Bravia offers an amazing OLED display and handy smart TV controls from Google.

Now, it's £200 cheaper in the Black Friday sales.

77-inch Sony OLED smart TV | £3,499 £3,299 (save £200 or 6%) at Argos

Other great options include Sky's new TV set, Sky Glass. If you want to know more about Sky's new TV then head over to our What is Sky Glass explainer. Or, finish your TV setup with one of our best indoor TV aerials, or take a look at our top Disney Plus offers this month.