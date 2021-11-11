Virgin Media slashes fibre prices in Black Friday broadband sale

Today, Virgin Media launched its Black Friday sale with a whole host of broadband and TV discounts. The provider joins TalkTalk and Plusnet who have already launched their Black Friday sales. Notably, we’re still waiting for two of the biggest providers to join in the Black Friday fun – Sky and BT.

Advertisement

Finding a superb broadband deal on Black Friday is doubly rewarding. Not only have you made the most of the seasonal sales, but you’ll keep feeling those savings all year round, thanks to a nice low monthly broadband bill. Here’s everything you need to know about bagging a broadband bargain during Black Friday deals.

With so many people working from home right now, your connection speed is more important than ever. Of course, speed varies depending on your area, but it also varies depending on your supplier and the type of broadband you pay for. Read on for the best Black Friday broadband deals so far, plus our tips for what to look out for.

If you also want to bag some seasonal bargains on TVs, consoles, phones and more, we’ll be providing regular updates throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, so head to our best Black Friday deals page for the latest price drops.

Best Black Friday broadband deals available so far

Virgin Media is leading the pack with some of the best Black Friday broadband discounts so far:

M100 fibre broadband-only: Ultrafast fibre with avg. speed 108Mbps | £44 , now £25 per month, plus £35 set up fee (save £342)

For households with 5-9 devices – 18 month contract

M200 fibre broadband-only: Ultrafast fibre with avg. speed 213Mbps | £50 , now £31 per month, plus £35 set up fee (save £342)

For households with 10+ devices – 18 month contract

M350 fibre broadband-only: Ultrafast fibre with avg. speed 362Mbps | £56 , now £37 per month, plus £35 set up fee (save £342)

For HD streaming, gaming and using smart devices simultaneously

M500 fibre broadband-only: Lightning-fast fibre with avg. speed 516Mbps | £62 , now £43 per month, plus £35 set up fee (save £342)

For superfast downloads and busy, super-connected households

Bigger Bundle: M200 Fibre broadband, weekend calls, 190+ TV channels | £63 , now £45 a month, plus £35 set up fee (save £324)

18-month contract

TalkTalk is claiming their Fibre broadband is the lowest price so far this year.

Fibre 35: avg. speed of 38Mbps | £21 per month, plus £4.95 P&P

For 1-5 devices – 18-month contract

Plusnet says their Unlimited Fibre package is their ‘cheapest deal ever’.

Unlimited Fibre: avg. speed of 36Mbps | £21.95 per month, plus £10 £0 activation fee

For multitasking across multiple devices – 18 month contract with a £50 Plusnet reward card

Unlimited Fibre Extra: avg. speed of 66Mbps | £23.95 per month, plus £10 £0 activation fee

For busy households using multiple devices – 18-month contract with £60 Plusnet reward card

Which broadband Black Friday sales have already started?

How to get good broadband deals on Black Friday

Don’t rely on one site or provider. Make sure to check in with a wide range of broadband providers this sales season. Black Friday is hugely competitive for sellers, and they will all try to win your custom with seasonal price slashing.

Make sure to check in with a wide range of broadband providers this sales season. Black Friday is hugely competitive for sellers, and they will all try to win your custom with seasonal price slashing. Check social media. During big sale events, retailers may tease some deals on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

During big sale events, retailers may tease some deals on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out. Think about the speed you need. For a household of one or two people, who will only stream on one device at a time, speeds of 0-12Mbps via an ADSL (non-fibre) connection may be sufficient. Mid-range broadband services are usually around 25-50Mbps, which should be enough for a 4K TV. For gamers or professionals using large files (like designers), it may be worth investing in the fastest speeds of 50-100Mbps. The speeds stated in deals will be averages – always check for your location before signing up.

For a household of one or two people, who will only stream on one device at a time, speeds of 0-12Mbps via an ADSL (non-fibre) connection may be sufficient. Mid-range broadband services are usually around 25-50Mbps, which should be enough for a 4K TV. For gamers or professionals using large files (like designers), it may be worth investing in the fastest speeds of 50-100Mbps. The speeds stated in deals will be averages – always check for your location before signing up. Check for hidden costs. There will likely be activation and one-off costs for set-up, so make sure they are affordable. Plus, if you’re still in a contract, you’ll likely have to pay early exit fees.

There will likely be activation and one-off costs for set-up, so make sure they are affordable. Plus, if you’re still in a contract, you’ll likely have to pay early exit fees. Think about contract length. Contracts are typically one year, 18 months or two years – three-year contracts were banned by Ofcom in 2011.

Contracts are typically one year, 18 months or two years – three-year contracts were banned by Ofcom in 2011. Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Read more on Black Friday:

Our expert team has tested hundreds of devices, including everything from soundbars to the latest smartwatches. In other words, we know our tech and what you need to look for.

Crucially for Black Friday, we also know what a good deals look like and are constantly monitoring the biggest retailers to bring you the best, genuine discounts. For more Black Friday offers and useful buying advice, take a look at our guides below:

Advertisement

If you’re looking to bag a bargain in this year’s Black Friday sales, bookmark our best Black Friday deals page and our Cyber Monday 2021 guide.