Amazon launch event 2020 UK time | new devices and what to expect

While summer might be coming to an end, autumn appears to be kicking off with an almost endless list of new products, from Apple’s new iPad 8 release and Apple Watch 6 release, to the PlayStation 5 pre-orders which are selling out as fast as the Nintendo Switch deals were earlier this year.

Now, it looks like we will have even more to come, as Amazon has announced a brand new launch event. News of the showcase comes just a week after the Apple Event 2020, which saw announcements around exciting products and programmes from the iPad Air 4 to Apple Fitness+.

Unlike the Apple event, which was live-streamed to the public, it looks like the Amazon release will be shown only to the media. Here’s everything we know about the Amazon launch event so far.

When is the Amazon launch event 2020?

Amazon’s launch event will take place on Thursday 24 September at 6pm BST. The event is invite-only, with members of the media attending virtually.

What will happen at the Amazon launch event 2020?

While the information ahead of the event hasn’t been specific, Amazon did say that it would cover “devices and services” so we assume this will involve new Alexa products, such as a potential new generation of the Echo smart speaker.

In last year’s event, Amazon announced 14 new products. There was speculation this year around whether the company would be able to produce all of the new devices they might have had planned due to the COVID-19 crisis, particularly given that Amazon Prime Day was delayed for the very same reason.

However, these release events usually take place in September or October, so the scheduled launch on 24th September is looking promising.

Which devices will be released at the Amazon launch event 2020?

At the moment, it’s looking like we should expect new Alexa and Echo devices to be released, such as a potential Echo 4th generation and a new Echo dot.

There is normally a new generation of the Echo announced every other year, as has been the pattern since the first was released in 2015.

While there was a 2019 release, we have seen the price of current models slashed with some models not coming back into stock, prompting speculation that the Amazon Echo deals were a way of clearing stock to make way for a new version.

While the COVID-19 delay of Amazon Prime Day caused doubts, it’s looking like we will still be able to see some new devices released on Thursday.

For further details, you can check out our guide where we discuss all latest news and rumours on the next Amazon Echo coming out.