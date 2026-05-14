Players waiting desperately for Grand Theft Auto 6 may not have long to go before they can secure their copy of the game, according to recent tips from content creators.

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Following two mammoth trailers, we are not only six months away from GTA 6's scheduled release date.

But while the lack of a third trailer – or any news at all, for that matter – has led some fans to believe that another delay is on the cards, recent reports suggest that the game is about to open for pre-orders.

In a tweet from YouTuber FrogboyX1Gaming, he reveals an email sent to him by US retailer Best Buy, detailing an upcoming affiliate campaign related to GTA 6.

The email refers to a campaign pertaining to "GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)," running from 18-21 May 2026.

With a clip of FrogboyX1 showing the email on his phone making the rounds on social media, a second content creator, YouTuber TGGonYT, replied on X remarking: "I've received the email. It's all real. Only question is, was this a mistake? Everything is real, I just can't believe it."

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Further posts have appeared elsewhere, with various Reddit users also confirming that they have received the same email.

This news lines up quite nicely with the rumours of a third GTA 6 trailer set to drop rather imminently.

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has an earnings call on 21 May, prompting many to speculate that the third trailer will be released in the run-up.

For reference, the second GTA 6 trailer was released at the start of May 2025, so it would not be out of the question.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously stated that marketing for GTA 6 will pick up in earnest over the summer, further supporting the idea of a third trailer dropping in May.

Whether that trailer arrives this week, this month or further down the line, the closer we get to November, the more it looks like another delay is not on the cards, and that we may truly be getting GTA 6 in 2026 after all.

We won't believe it until we see it, though.

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