Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | release date, pre-order, price and more

Amazon’s annual launch event took place last month and a whole host of new products were announced.

The latest to join Amazon’s entertainment offerings is the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite.

And because the Fire TV Stick is one of Amazon’s best-selling devices, the Fire TV Stick Lite will also be joined by a new-and-improved Fire TV Stick.

Announced at Amazon’s Launch Event 2020, the new Fire TV Stick features HDR compatibility and Dolby Atmos support for powerful, full-HD streaming

Both Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are 50% more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick while using 50% less power. These two new products join the Fire TV Stick 4K to complete Amazon’s smart TV stick line-up.

What features does an Amazon Fire Stick have?

The Fire Stick allows you to watch and listen to all your favourite content with one simple device. Being portable and pocket-sized, you can take it with you wherever you go and access all your content just by plugging it into the back of a TV.

This smart stick also comes with Alexa voice control, meaning you can search for shows and control what you’re watching without having to use the remote.

You can access Prime Video content as well as a long list of apps including the ITV Hub, All4, BBC iPlayer, Hayu, Netflix and the new Disney+. You can also rent and buy films through Amazon with the Fire Stick and even browse the internet.

Music fans would also benefit from the device as you can listen to songs and playlists from the likes of Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify, all of which are available on the smart stick.

The Amazon Fire Stick essentially collates everything into one place, so you don’t need to spend time logging in to all your accounts in different locations. Plus, you can use voice control to easily control and stream everything from your favourite show to your latest playlist.

How to order the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The news devices are available to buy now so you can enter the Fire TV world at the click of a button by ordering one for next day delivery- or same-day delivery in certain parts of the country. The original versions are still available to order at the time of writing too.

How much will the Fire Stick Lite cost?

Costing just £29.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite enables you to stream in full-HD with HDR and it comes with a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This is a great way to experience how handy a Fire Stick is for a cheaper price as the current, 4K standard version usually retails at £49.99 here in the UK, although that seems to have had a reduction too now.

