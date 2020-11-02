Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War release date: Trailer, gameplay and story plus latest news

The ever-popular and long-running game franchise Call of Duty is a yearly staple of the gaming world with gamers flocking to it each year to see what it has to offer.

2020 is no exception and this year brings Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War – taking us back a few decades to fight in the 1980s.

And for those of you who love having the latest technology, you will be able to play on the upcoming next-generation consoles too, so the series will look better than ever.

This latest Call of Duty looks to be one of the best yet with every bit of new information making fans that bit more excited, and the graphics on display making this look like the most impressive game in the franchise yet.

Here’s everything we know so far about the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise that will take us back to the middle of the Cold War. If you’re looking for news on other upcoming releases, and there are a lot of them, we have many covered ranging from Lego Star Wars to Gotham Knights to Ashes of Creation.

When is the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War release date?

Not too long to wait now as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is set to be released this month – November 13th to be precise.

Can I pre-order Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?

Pre-orders are available right now! Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

What platforms can I get Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on?

The latest Call of Duty will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release also confirmed.

What is the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War story?

Set during the Cold War in the 1980s, here is what Activision have to say about what we can expect from the story in the latest instalment:

“Nothing is ever as it seems, as Raven Software brings a gripping single-player Campaign where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more.”

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War gameplay

Call of Duty fans know the drill by now, the first-person shooter maintains what it does best by throwing players into the heart of the battle as they fight enemies and try to save the world from destruction. You will be able to create a custom character, choosing the gender, ethnicity and many other things – including the type of personality they have in the game. Also with regards to the campaign, there are multiple ways that the story can wrap up which means there will be many reasons to replay the game upon completion.

As for the multiplayer, expect many of the modes you know and love – with some new additions thrown in. 6v6 is still a thing but there will also be a 12v12 option to play, and there are also some changes to the create a class system – including Lawbreaker that allows you to mix and match any weapon or perk type in any slot.

And of course, zombies will be included and they even get their own story again, Dark Aether, that will link up with the previous Aether storyline from Black Ops 4. There is also a new mode, Zombies Onslaught, that will be exclusive to PlayStation players for the first 12-months of the game’s release, meaning Xbox users will have to wait until late 2021 to try it out.

Is there a trailer for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?

There is indeed! Behold the latest launch trailer below and start getting excited – there is not long to wait now!

