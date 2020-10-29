John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: seasonal sale and early offers on home

It’s nearly time for Black Friday 2020 – which means it’s time to get a head start on hunting for the very best deals around.

You can’t go much better than a department store for all your Black Friday deals, with so many offers on every aspect of your life, from fashion and beauty to tech and home furnishings. And you can’t go far wrong with long-standing UK giant, John Lewis.

The department store always has some of the best bargains across the board and the best of the bunch can be snapped up online from the comfort of your very own (John Lewis) sofa.

The department store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy also means it constantly compares its prices to its competitors – so you won’t have to go much further to find the best price around.

Last year, John Lewis offered some popular Black Friday deals. According to the retailer, among the most popular savings were £100 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Cleaner, 30 per cent off Le Creuset and 20 per cent off LEGO. We’re expecting much of the same for 2020. We’ve picked out some of the best deals that are available right now ahead of the big day itself, and we’re going to keep a close eye on anything else that lands in the coming weeks.

When will John Lewis Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday falls on 27th November, and is followed by Cyber Monday on 30th November. This year is far from normal for sellers like John Lewis, who will be predicting a far smaller footfall in their stores due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. With more and more people searching for Black Friday deals online rather than in stores, it’s not unlikely that the department store will start their deals early.

In fact, alongside other retailers who are already launching mini-sales or a few select deals in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, John Lewis is currently offering seasonal deals on its Home section. For Black Friday deals themselves, we saw John Lewis stick closely to the day itself in 2019.

Early John Lewis deals

John Lewis’ Black Friday offers haven’t been unveiled yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find some savings ahead of the event. The retailer is currently offering 20 per cent off on selected Home products, including 20 per cent off sofa beds, mattress and lighting. Here are some highlights from John Lewis’ early sales event:

What to expect from John Lewis Black Friday deals

Many hundreds of items had their prices slashed by John Lewis in last year’s Black Friday sale – with 4K televisions, cameras and washing machines being some of the highlight deals. As you can see from our list below, there are some impressive deals on Sony and Samsung deals right now, with a couple of 55-inch midrange models now at attractive prices.

Also, much like Amazon, John Lewis likes to use its sales as an opportunity to drop prices across its own products. Right now, we’re seeing discounts across John Lewis’s white goods, including washing machines and tumble dryers.

One thing to look out for online are the numerous cashback offers, which come from the supplier rather than John Lewis itself. These are a perfectly legitimate way of saving money, but remember that the redemption process isn’t necessarily that fast, and there will be some T&Cs to read over. Make sure you enter the redemption process within the stipulated window of time in order to quality.

John Lewis Black Friday TV deals

Samsung QE55Q65T TV | £899 £799

We’re very pleased to see the £100 discount on this mid-range 55-inch TV from Samsung – especially as it’s a 2020 model. The 4K visuals are upscaled by a crystal processor, while the SamsungTVPlus streaming platform has both Alexa and Bixby (the brand’s smart assistant) built into it.

Samsung The Frame Art Mode TV (2020) | £1,899 £1,699

Here’s a higher-end TV from Samsung, and one for those who value not just a high picture quality but overall aesthetics too. The 65-inch Frame is designed to sit flush against your wall, much like a picture frame, with the ‘near-invisible’ cable out of sight. It even features a motion sensor, and will activate to display your favourite pictures when you enter the room – all for £200 less right now.

Sony Bravia KD55XH8196 TV | £ 849 £699

The KD55XH8196 is another 55-inch TV, and like the Samsung QE55Q65T delivers a 4K-quality image and has a streaming platform with a built-in smart assistant (this time Google Assistant). This is from an older range than Samsung’s equivalent – but at a reduced price of £699, it’s also £100 cheaper.

Samsung UE65TU8500 TV (2020) | £899 £799

You’re reading correctly: this 65-inch Samsung TV is the same price as the 55-inch model listed above. As far as we can see, this is down to the absence of the brand’s QLED ‘quantum dot’ picture technology, which helps create a richer, more vibrant image. John Lewis has knocked the asking price down to just £799 – if you have a larger living space, this could well be worth the trade-off.

Samsung UE55TU8500 TV (2020) | Claim 50 per cent cashback on a soundbar

If high-quality sound is important to you while you’re watching TV or gaming, take a look at this combo deal from John Lewis. Pick up this 55-inch Samsung TV, and you can claim 50 per cent cashback off any soundbar off your choice. We’re at pains not to call this a half-price deal, since you’ll have to remember to enter the redemption process (which comes with its own T&Cs) – but it’s an excellent offer all the same.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop deals

HP Envy 13-ba0010na Laptop | £1,149.99 £1,049.99

HP’s Envy 13-ba0010na has been given a relatively minor discount of £100, and it’s one we think will be improved upon closer to Black Friday. This is a smart choice if you’re in search of a high-powered laptop for more complex work besides streaming and browsing, but want to avoid spending at the Macbook level.

HP x360 14c-ca0003na Chromebook | £499 £449

Chromebooks aren’t laptops per se: what distinguishes them is that they run on Google’s operating system, and are generally positioned as a low-cost, no-frills alternative to pricier machines. But this Chromebook from HP features a 14-inch touchscreen display and a fold-around design that gives it the look of a tablet. After a £50 discount, this is now £449 – we’ll be interested to see if it drops any further closer to Black Friday.

Asus C434TA-AI0080 Chromebook | £599 £499

Another foldable Chromebook, and one that’s been given a £100 price drop ahead of Black Friday. In a refreshingly honest touch, Asus is clear to recommend this device to people doing simple tasks like streaming and browsing – anything more demanding and it will struggle to perform. Between the sleek design and that ability to turn it into a tablet, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a modest budget.

Asus Chromebook Flip C436FA-E10097 | £999.99 £899.99

By contrast, this Chromebook is intended for more complex tasks like video and photo editing, with a stylus included in the package. Powered by a tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, this should serve more demanding laptop users well – who will no doubt appreciate John Lewis’s £100 price drop.

John Lewis Black Friday Headphone deals

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay In-Ear Headphones | £300 £260

Luxury sound is no longer exclusively the domain of bulky on-ear headphones, and these in-ear headphones from world-renowned Bang & Olufsen will offer some of the best on the market. That £300 RRP is a little eye-watering, but a £40 might make this more appealing to those in the market for premium in-ear sound.

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Headphones, Black | £179 £129

The entire Solo³ range has been reduced in price (follow the link below to see the discounts on other colours) but this £50 price drop is the best. They offer a sound quality that has won awards, alongside an impressive 40-hour battery life and sleek, understated design.

Sennheiser HD 458BT Noise Cancelling Headphones | £169 £99

Noise-cancelling headphones usually cost in the hundreds – and indeed this pair from Sennheiser did, until a hefty 41 per cent reduction brought them down to £1 beneath that. If you’re keen to banish the outside world from your headphones but want to keep your spending to a minimum, these are a great shout.

Jaybird Tarah In-Ear Headphones | £89 £49

Lots of people might be gravitating towards cordless in-ear headphones like the Apple Airpods. But they cost over three times as much as the sale price of the Jaybird Tarah bluetooth headphones. Sweatproof and weatherproof, they’re an excellent budget choice for those who like listening to music or podcasts will doing exercise.

Apple Earpods with Remote and Mic | £29 £19

They might have been long eclipsed by the bluetooth Airpods, but Apple’s corded headphones still deliver a level of sound you would expect from the brand – and a 34 percent price drop on an Apple product is never to be scoffed at. Just keep in mind this has a lightning cable, so is Apple-only and can’t be used on devices with the traditional 3mm jack.

John Lewis Black Friday speaker deals

Technics SC-C30 Ottava S Wireless Speaker System | Claim £200 cashback

Another cashback deal, and one that knocks £200 off the asking price of this bluetooth speaker. The sound that the SC-C30 produces is kept crisp and clear by the brand’s JENO (Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimisation) Engines, and it features various streaming services like Airplay, Spotify and Chromecast.

Belkin Qi BoostCharge Bluetooth Speaker | £59.99 £39.99

Belkin is a highly respected bluetooth speaker brand, and this compact little unit is an excellent way of introducing sound to any small-size room. The stand it rests on is also designed to house your phone – at 33 per cent cheaper than usual, this is a great choice of budget bluetooth speaker.

Samsung HW-S61T Bluetooth Sound Bar | Claim 25 per cent cashback off £349

If you want to improve upon the sound of your television, a sound bar makes for the perfect companion piece. This all-in-one unit from Samsung is priced at £349, but will come in at £261.75 after you’ve gone through the redemption process (see the details on the page). Even better, you can claim a full 50 per cent if you also buy any Samsung TV of your choosing.

Samsung HW-T400 Bluetooth NFC Sound Bar | Claim 25 per cent cashback off £149

The same offer applies to this more modestly priced Samsung soundbar. At less than half the price of the H2-S61T, this won’t deliver the same quality of sound. But if you’re looking to add a soundbar to your home entertainment at no great cost, this is a highly tempting offer.

Sony HT-ZF9 Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar and SA-ZNR Wireless Rear Speakers | £798 together, £898 separately

Buyers in search of a more expansive sound system should definitely take a look at the bundle offer John Lewis has put on these two Sony sound unit. Separately, the HT-ZF9 soundbar and SA-ZNR rear speakers will set you back £898, but together they’re £100 cheaper.

John Lewis Black Friday appliance deals

John Lewis & Partners JLTDH25 Tumble Dryer | £749 £629

This own-brand tumble dryer has just been put on sale for £120 less than usual. It features 16 different drying programmes, and has an in-built temperature sensor that will adjust the run time and energy consumption to suit whatever’s inside.

John Lewis & Partners JLBIOS651 Single Electric Oven | £799 £699

This electric oven has a couple of interesting features. One is the SteamCrisp technology that helps prevent your food from drying out as it grows crispy under the heat; the other is the Pyrolytic cleaning function that turns the dirt and grease inside into ash for you to easily wipe away. There’s also a three-year guarantee included – all for the new low price of £699.

John Lewis & Partners JLTDH24 Tumble Dryer | £549 £449

Another tumble dryer, and one that John Lewis has reduced to clear. Having been discounted twice, we suggest you don’t hang on to see whether the JLTDH24 drops in price again – it will likely sell out soon.

John Lewis & Partners JLBIIH616 Induction Hob | £389 £309

If you’re in search of a hob that’s relatively low-maintenance and easy to clean, take a look at this induction hob by John Lewis. While some of these hobs are notoriously slow to warm, this one has a PowerBoost button that gives you an instant surge of heat. Right now, John Lewis have it on sale for £80 less than usual.

John Lewis & Partners JLWM1407 Washing Machine | £399 £349

This washing machine – also by John Lewis – is an excellent choice for anybody look for an affordable option. That isn’t to say this is a basic machine: its Rapid14 cycle will wash an entire load of clothes in under 15 minutes, while the auto-sensing feature will adjust the cycle based on the size of the load. A £50 price drop brings this down to just £349.

What is John Lewis’ Price Match Guarantee?

John Lewis has what it calls its Never Knowingly Undersold policy, in order to ensure it has the most competitive prices on the market for its products. The company routinely cross-compares its prices with those of both high-street competitors and online-only sellers. You’ll always find the same prices in John Lewis stores and on its site.

What does this mean for you? If you find a product on the John Lewis site that’s sold cheaper elsewhere, you can make a price match request through an online form. This might sound like a hassle, but John Lewis aims to reply to your request within 24 hours.

Tips for shopping John Lewis Black Friday deals

With so many new deals appearing (and disappearing just as quickly) during Black Friday, it’s good to keep a John Lewis wishlist of items. That way, you can keep track of products that you’re interested in, and monitor their prices.

As mentioned, John Lewis offers a price-match policy on all its products. But a good rule to follow, if you’ve found something you like, is to add it to your shopping basket, then look at prices on other retailers’ sites before you head to the checkout. Best be quick, though: retailers often leave a short window of opportunity before the product leaves your basket.

If you’re shopping for a type of product you know little about, take a look at the series of John Lewis buying guides – they’re remarkably helpful and in-depth.

