Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals: UK offers on Echo Dot, Shark cordless vacuum, Switch and more (UPDATED)

It’s now Day Two of Prime Day after a delay from the usual July slot, as the event slips in before the Black Friday sales for some exclusive deals that will end at midnight tonight.

Advertisement

We sifted through the many thousands of deals and selected our top picks with the Amazon Echo Dot now £18.99, down from £49.99 among the best. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is down to £59.99 from £119.99. and the Kindle Fire 8 Kids Edition is also popular at £84.99 this year.

It’s not just Amazon devices either. Yesterday, Nintendo Switch bundles were front and centre of the sale, as well as Samsung smartphone savings and an unexpected sale on Apple AirPods.

A Shark vacuum deal was also popular, and today this brand is back with another Prime offer. Save £180 on the Shark Cordless Vacuum – now just £199.99 (was £379.99).

And also don’t miss the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Black Electric Toothbrush on sale – it was £340, and is now £129.99 – that’s £210 off.

Amazon guaranteed that prices won’t go lower on Black Friday so if you’re wondering who wins in the Prime Day v Black Friday face off that’s good news – some are even likely to be repeated.

Don’t forget that Prime Day deals are only available to Prime subscribers – you can sign up for Prime – with a free 30 day free trial so you’re able to take part in the event.

As usual, it’s not just Amazon who has cut prices. Other retailers have got in on the action, so you’ll also find certain products price matched in Currys’ Epic Deals sale, too. There’s a great deal on the Philips Smart 58-Inches 4k Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant down to £579, saving you £100.

As we head into the second day of the event, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals, including new offers. Prime Day 2020 ends tonight – so snap up a deal while you still can.

Prime Lightning deals

Unmissable low prices this Prime Day

Apple AirPods are now £159 (was £199)

The AirPods always do well on deals day – they don’t often get a discount so are a good one to watch on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. The price has been slashed by 19 per cent. Move fast as these also get snapped up. If you’re an Apple fan this is the time to get them.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now £199.99 (was £379.99)

ASUS ZenBook UX433FA 14″ Full HD Thin Laptop is £649.99 (was £799.99)

This Windows 10 model comes with Intel i5-8265U, 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It’s a super thin laptop that’s seeing £150 off its price.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is now £124.99 (was £229)

Improve the sound quality while watching your favourite films with this single soundbar from Bose. You can also connect to it via BlueTooth to stream music from any of your devices.

Fire HD 8 Kids’ Edition is only £84.99 (was £139.99)

This tablet is designed especially for kids and is available in three fun colours; pink, purple and blue. You can set screen-time limits as well as educational goals for the device and there’s a two year warranty so you can have it replaced or repaired if it gets broken. You’ll also get a one year included subscription to Amazon Kids+ which means they can access a huge range of child-friendly apps, books and more.

Echo Dot is just £18.99 (was £49.99)

While Echo Amazon Prime offers abound this offer is too good to pass us by. The third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in. If you just want to stream music, check the weather, schedule updates and more then this is a good deal. You can pick your colour and get a few to cover all the rooms.

When it comes to the Amazon devices on Prime Day there are plenty of discounts. The Fire TV Stick 4K (£29.99, down from £49.99) has now been 100 per cent claimed, but we suggest trying out the Fire TV Cube for £69.99, down from £109.99.

Kindle Paperwhite is £79.99 (was £119.99)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus now £69.99 (was £179.99)

This has an incredible 60 per cent off. If you don’t want the machine above this is a definite deal to check out. New, with five different styles and pods – plus there’s a two month coffee subscription you can claim free too.

Emma Mattress, kingsize is £387.93 (was £579)

Emma mattresses are always one to watch on Amazon Prime Day. If you’re in need of comfort and, well, a mattress this is a great saving.

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush is £54.99 (was £219.99)

Amazon

This electric toothbrush has been drastically reduced by 38 per cent so you’ll only be paying £54.99 rather than the usual price of £88. But act fast – this deal is extremely popular!

Looking for a different electric toothbrush – there’s the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Black Electric Toothbrush – was £340, now £129.99.

Read on for more Amazon Prime deals by product.

Best Amazon and Alexa device deals 2020

The best deals during the Prime Day sales are almost always on Amazon’s own devices. The mega-brand has created a huge range of smart speakers and home tech which always sells brilliantly at reduced prices during the event. We bring you the best deals below on everything from Kindles to Echo smart speaker bundles.

Echo deals

Echo Dot 3rd Gen

Was £49.99, now £18.99

The third generation Echo Dot smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in. You can stream music, ask for weather checks, scheduling updates and more using your voice alone. It is compatible with other Alexa devices too and comes in a four fabric colour choices.

Usually £49.99, the device is now reduced to just £18.99. That’s a huge saving of 62 per cent or £31.

Get the deal now

Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Amazon Smart Plug

Was £74.98, now £28.99

Get hold of the Echo Dot third generation along with the handy smart plug for one reduced offer price. The smart plu\g can turn on and off or schedule items around your home right from your phone app. You can control your existing lights, coffee machines and other appliances simply by using your voice.

Buying this bundle would normally set you back £74.98 but the current discount means you can get both for just £28.99, saving 61 per cent or a total of £45.99.

Get the deal now

Echo Dot 3rd Generation with LIFX Smart Bulb

Was £64.98, now £23.99

This bundle offers the Echo Dot smart speaker as well as the clever LIFX bulb in white. The bulb has a potential lifespan of decades and uses just nine watts of energy, making it a better choice environmentally as well as economically in the long-run. It is Wi-Fi and Cloud enabled so it can connect to your Amazon Alexa devices as well as other programs. Plus, it’s dimmable.

Getting both together would usually cost £64.98 but the pair are currently discounted to £23.99, saving you £40.99 or 63 per cent on the original price.

Get the deal now

Echo Show 5

Was £79.99, now £39.99

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5 inch display screen and works like a tablet version of the traditional Echo. You can watch TV and films on the screen as well as video call from the device. Use voice control to manage your calendar, check the weather or traffic and more. The resting screen can be a set to a chosen time face or photo slide-show, doubling as a digital clock or photo-frame depending on your preference.

Available in white or black, the device would usually set you back £79.99. Right now, you can get your hands on the Echo Show 5 for just £39.99, which is half price and a saving of £40.

Get the deal now

Echo Show 8

Was £119.99, now £59.99

The Echo Show 8 version features a wider eight inch screen so you can see more during video calls and while streaming films and TV or other entertainment. The 8 model has all the same handy planning features of the 5 and has Alexa built in, so you can control your compatible lighting and more using just your voice. Handy!

Normally sold at £119.99, you can get the device now for half price at just £59.99 which is a huge saving of £60.

Get the deal now

Echo Auto

Was £49.99, now £29.99 – 50 per cent off

You can get Alexa support in almost every area of your home so why not extend it to your car as well? The Echo Auto device is specially designed to be able to recognise your voice even above the noisy driving environment. That means you can stream music, radio and audiobooks from multiple platforms as well as check for traffic updates and more.

The Echo Auto is usually sold at £49.99 but it is now available for £29.99 in the Amazon Prime Day early access sale. With the limited offer you can save 40 per cent on the original price.

Get the deal now

Echo Studio

Was £189.99, now £139.99

Ideal for music fans, this high-tech smart speaker can automatically judge the acoustics of a room and finetune the playback to best suit the space. There are five internal speakers that can offer immersive sound across a range of notes. Alexa is included, so you can control everything with your voice.

The Echo Studio is one of the premium Amazon devices and would usually cost £189.99. In the current sale you would only pay £139.99, saving £50.

Get the deal now

Echo Flex

Was £24.99, now £13.99

This handy Amazon device allows you to extend smart control to more corners of your home. The flexible device means you can control any connected or compatible devices, whether you want to adjust your thermostat, playing music or check in on the weather.

Usually £24.99, the Echo Flex price has been slashed in half so you can grab one for £13.99 while the price lasts, saving you £11.

Get the deal now

Echo Buds

Was £111.99, now £79.99 right now – £40 off

These wireless headphones offer an immersive sound experience, with noise reduction technology by Bose. There’s also multiple choices of ear tip sizes to ensure the most comfortable fit. Enabled with Alexa, you can also communicate with them hands-free to stream music, make calls and more. They are also sweat-resistant, meaning they are ideal for workouts at the gym or for running.

£111.99 is the price you’d normally be expecting to pay for the Echo Buds, but they’re currently available for £79.99 right now, saving you £40 per pair.

Get the deal now

Amazon Fire deals

Fire TV Stick 4K

Was £49.99, now £29.99 – 40 per cent off

The Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to watch all of your favourite content from subscription services like Netflix as well as BBC iPlayer, YouTube and more. It simply plugs into the back of your TV (so no messy cables) and you can use Alexa voice control to display exactly what you want through the included remote. The 4K smart TV stick from Amazon offers higher picture quality when streaming, compared to the standard Fire TV Stick.

Usually £49.99, this premium model is now £29.99, which is a 40 per cent discount and is only available for today. This deal is 100 per cent claimed, but you can join the waiting list.

Join the Fire TV Stick deal waiting list now

Fire TV Cube

Was £109.99, now £69.99 – 36 per cent off

The Fire Cube is a more advanced streaming media streaming player which offers the fastest performance of any of the other Fire streaming devices, with all the same great streaming capabilities. It can also pair with compatible soundbars for improved sound and you can control using Alexa voice commands too.

Rather than £109.99, the cube is currently £69.99 which means a saving of £40, or 36 per cent overall.

Get the deal now

Fire 7 Kids Edition

Was £99.99, now £54.99 – 45 per cent off

This 7 inch version of the kids’ tablet is slightly smaller than the HD8 but it still comes with a sturdy, kid-proof case and includes a two-year guarantee. There are a range of parental controls so you can make sure you’re happy with what they’re doing and you can set measures like time restrictions remotely from your smartphone. There’s 16 GB storage included along with a year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

It’s currently available for 45 per cent less than the original price (£99.99) so you can snap one up for just £54.99 now.

Get the deal now

Fire 7

Was £49.99, now £29.99

The Fire 7 is Amazon’s seven-inch tablet which can offer up to seven hours of reading, web surfing and more from the touch-screen device. You can download popular apps such as YouTube and BBC iPlayer so you can stream video and music content from the tablet and control it all hands-free with Alexa voice commands.

Rather than £49.99, it is now discounted to £29.99 which is a saving of 40 per cent.

Get the deal now

Fire HD 8

Was £89.99, now £44.99

This Fire tablet has a slightly larger screen than the Fire 7, at eight inches. There is also HD display for crisper image quality than the other non-HD models and it has a faster processor too. There’s a choice of five muted colours to choose from including plum and twilight blue. Usually £89.99, it’s currently half price at £44.99 while the offer lasts.

Get the deal now

Fire HD 10 Kids’ edition

Was £199.99, now £134.99

This tablet is the 10-inch screen version of the specialist kids’ edition Fire tablet. This is essentially a larger model with all the same added extras of the other kids editions, including an Amazon Kids+ subscription for a year and parental control options.

This tablet would usually cost £199.99, but is currently reduced to just £134.99 instead.

Get the deal now

Fire HD10 new edition

Was £149.99, now £89.99

This Fire tablet is larger than the Fire 7 or 8 models, boasting a wider 10.1 inch screen. It also has an HD display for great image quality, which the Fire 7 doesn’t offer. All the rest of the great features such as apps for streaming shows, a camera and Alexa control are still included as with the other Fire models.

This device would usually be £149.99, but the price has been dropped by a third in the sale so it is now reduced by £65 to just £134.99. It will only be this price while the Amazon Prime Day lasts, finishing 14th October.

Get the deal now

Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite

Was £119.99, now £79.99

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features an eight inch display for reading your favourite books on. This device now also comes with Audible, so you can listen along too by pairing with Bluetooth headphones. A single battery charge can also last weeks, so you can have wire-free reading without worrying about running out of power.

Normally £119.99, the current discount means you’ll be able to get the Kindle for £40 less, at £79.99 instead, while it’s still available.

Get the deal now

Kindle Oasis (2019)

Was £229.99, now £159.99, 30 per cent off

This version of the Kindle has a seven-inch display screen featuring the best resolution of all the Kindle devices. You can also switch between white and amber lighting depending on what works for you. Audible audiobooks are also available using this device, simply link it up with a pair of bluetooth headphones to listen.

Usually £229.99, this device is currently reduced to £159.99, which is a 30 per cent reduction of £70.

Get the deal now

Kindle (2019)

Was £69.99, now £44.99

The 2019 generation of the standard Kindle features an adjustable front light for optimum reading conditions and Prime members can read over 1000 books for free on the device. You can also highlight passages and look up definitions right from the page you’re reading on.

Normally £69.99, this device is currently being sold for £49.99 which is a discount of over a third (36 per cent)

Get the deal now

We’ll also be keeping the following pages up to date as new deals are set to be released over the two-day sale event:

Best Amazon subscription service deals

While some of Amazon’s early subscription offers have now ended, you can still enjoy great deals for less than £1 on Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Video Channels.

Eligible Prime members can already take advantage of the following early Prime Day deals:

Best smartphone and tablet deals

Prime Day is one of the most lucrative times of year to get hold of tech with great discounts, as we’ve seen in previous year’s events. Check out the best deals on tablets and Android smartphones during the 2020 sale period here.

10 per cent off Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation

Apple’s 3rd generation iPad Air boasts a 10.5 inch retina display, the superfast A12 Bionic Chip, fingerprint sensor and up to 10 hours of battery life. There’s also stereo speakers for improved sound quality and a choice of slick colours including gold.

You can now get your hands on a great Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation deal with Amazon offering 10 per cent for today only. You won’t find the model cheaper than this on the website at any point this year and this deal expires at 11:59PM on 14th October.

Get the Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation deal now for £489 SOLD OUT

We’ve also found more of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals.

Up to 25 per cent off Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The slick Samsung Galaxy S10 features a curved ‘infinity-o’ screen which has no home button or notches to interrupt the streamlined look. There’s three rear cameras with ultra-wide zoom for capturing quality images and you can share battery power to your phone from other Samsung devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available with an 11 per cent discount, going from £526.92 to £469 on Amazon, with a total saving of £57.92.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 deal now

The Samsung Lite is slightly lower in price and boasts many of the same great features as the S10 but without the curving screen.You can more than double the discount on the Samsung Galaxy Lite with 25 per cent off, with the price going from £579 to £434. That means you’ll be saving £145 on this device.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deal now

Both deals will expire at 11.59PM on 14th October so act fast while the devices are still in stock at this price.

Best home deals

As well great deals on tech devices, TVs and video games, Prime Day is also know for its offers on home products.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner — £184.99, was £379.99

This lightning deal sees you save 51 per cent on the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner – but hurry it’s already 66 per cent claimed by other Prime Day shoppers at the time of writing. This vacuum can transform into a portable version of itself, should you wish to use it on stairs. It also boasts Anti Hair Wrap Technology and has a pet tool for clearing up dog and cat hair from sofas and stairs.

Get the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner deal now

Best TV deals

With an abundance of cinema quality films and gripping shows available across so many streaming channels, it’s only fair to do them justice with a clear, high-tech TV. With these high-ticket items part of the discounts during Amazon Prime Day, you can get much more for your money.

Hisense Quantum Series 55 inch Smart TV — £548, was £899.99

This 2020 edition 55 inch smart TV with a 4K, UHD and HDR display. It also features Freeview and has Alexa built in and ready to go, so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more.

There’s virtual surround sound included so you’ll have top quality audio as well as visual content from the TV.

Save 39 per cent on the Hisense smart TV on Amazon right now and buy it for £548 instead of £899. That means you’ll be saving a total of £351, but it is only valid during the Prime Day event and will expire on 14th October at one minute before midnight.

Get the Hisense Quantum Series 55 inch Smart TV deal now

Other TV deals worth checking out:

Best home entertainment deals

From streaming sticks to TV soundbars, there are now more ways than ever to level up your at home viewing experience. Check out the best Prime Day Deals on all this entertainment right here as we source the most impressive discounts and offers available.

Roku Streaming Stick+ — £34.99, was £59.99

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the premium model by the media brand and it is capable of streaming HD, 4K Ultra HD and HDR. Access services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer as well as content on The Roku Channel.

Voice control is included along with the ability to cast music and photos. Plus, you can control it all from an app on your smartphone as well as using the remote.

Now, on Amazon, instead of the usual price of £59.99, you can snap up the Roku media player for just £34.99. That’s a saving of 42 per cent or £25 in total.

See more from Roku and read our Roku Premiere review.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ deal now

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System speakers – was £239.95, now £124.99

Amazon

This single sound bar speaker can boost your TV’s sound quality to create an enhanced at-home entertainment experience. The speaker uses Bluetooth to wirelessly connect to any other devices, so it won’t be reserved for your TV set alone. Control it all with the included universal remote. And, if you need something to connect it up to, we’ve found the best TV Prime Day deals and best laptop Prime Day deals too.

Eero wifi router /extender — £59.40, was £99

Amazon

This device works with any network to extend your wifi reach around your home. It connects to your existing modem and can cover up to 140 square metres to deliver fast and reliable wifi.

The Eero router would usually cost £99 but you can now get it in the Amazon Prime Day sale for 40 per cent less, at just £59.40.

Get the deal now

LG SJ2 Soundbar — £99.99, was £149.99

Access multi-channel sound from two speaker drives with the LG Soundbar. You can have cinematic sound quality from your living room with the bluetooth-enabled speaker bar. It can wirelessly connect to your TV as well as music services and more.

The speaker is currently reduced by 22 per cent in the Amazon Prime Day sales and is now just £99.99 instead of £149.99, but only until 11.59PM on 14th October.

Get the LG SJ2 Soundbar deal now

Best wearable tech deals

Smart tech has revolutionised every aspect of our lives, whether it’s a home controlling everything from your thermostat and to your music playlist or sitting on your wrist and in your ears. We bring you the best deals on wearable tech here, as soon as we get them.

Fitbit Inspire & Inspire HR —£38.99, was £69.99

Fitbit smartwatches are some of the most popular activity tracking tech for on-the-go and there is are great Fitbit Versa 2, Inspire & Inspire HR deals available now.

The Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR can track your activity from steps and running distances to sleep monitoring and calorie burn calculations. It has a battery life of five days and is also water resistant up to 50m, so you can wear it in the pool while swimming, too.

The slightly swankier Inspire HR version offers more advanced heart rate monitoring with a sensor that can determine your resting heart rate over time and improve workouts with heart rate zones. The RRP of the Inspire is £69.99 and the Inspire HR is £89.99.

Now, you can get the Inspire and Inspire Amazon for up to 34 per cent less, meaning you could own a FitBit for as little as £38.99. The deal is only valid until just before midnight on 14th November.

Get the Fitbit Inspire deal now

Shop all Fitbit deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm — £139, was £169



The stylish Samsung Galaxy smart watch is a popular choice in wearable active tech. In addition to obviously telling the time, the watch tracks your activity as well as sleep and can wirelessly connect to other devices to receive messages and notifications, too.

Usually £169 on Amazon, the watch is currently available in the Amazon Prime Day sale for £139 which is an 18 per cent discount and total saving of £30.

This deal will only be available until 14th October at 11.59PM.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deal now

Best headphones deals

There’s no shortage of audio deals this Prime Day. In addition to Amazon’s own Echo Buds going on sale, you’ll find plenty of other options for a new pair of headphones including on Apple AirPods.

Apple AirPods – 20 per cent off

The Apple AirPods are always highly sought after, especially when there’s a discount involved. The earbuds can sense when they’re out of your ear and will pause and promise a 24-hour battery life.

The AirPods with wireless case would typically cost you £199, but they’re now on sale for £159. If you want to save more money, and don’t mind the wires, the AirPods with wired case are even cheaper at £128.

Get the Apple AirPods deal now

LG TONE earbuds and headphones — £41.99, was £59.99



LG has a whole host of high-tech headphones as well as wireless earbuds in its TONE range and Amazon has great discounts across a variety of the models just for Prime Day.

As an example, the RRP for the LG TONE Bluetooth Wireless Headphones is £59.99 and the price hasn’t dropped by more than £3 this whole year. Now, the headphones in dark grey are available for a 30 per cent discount for just £41 on Amazon. That’s a saving of £18 per pair.

You can get your hands on these headphones and more for discounted prices only until 11.59PM on 14th October 2020.

Get the LG earbuds and headphones deals now

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II – was £329.95, now £209.99

Amazon

The headphones slot over your head and should sit comfortably over your ears. They are completely wireless and able to connect with both Bluetooth and Alexa. They also feature Bose’s famous noise-cancelling software (even Amazon use Bose’s technology for the Echo Earbuds). You can grab them in a choice of four colours; Black, Silver, Rose Gold and an intense black shade called ‘Triple Midnight’ (pictured).

The headphone are reduced from £329.95 to £209.99, so you can get hold of them for a 36 per cent discount – but only while the offer and stocks lasts.

Other audio deals

Best gaming deals

Now is a great time for avid gamers as so many great products are reduced in the Amazon sales event every year. Check out the best deals on everything from individual games to full gaming devices, whether you game on your PlayStation, Xbox, PC or laptop.

Read our full list of Prime Day gaming deals and best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 and Xbox One – 38 per cent off

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is an iconic game from the creators at Rockstar. Just for Amazon Prime Day, the fifth, premium editions on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are now available for 38 per cent less than the RRP.

The games would usually sell for £24.99 each on either device, but both are now available for £15.49 which means you will save £9.50 per game you purchase.

This offer is only valid until 11.59PM on 14th October 2020 and you won’t find them cheaper on the site this year.

Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 now

Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for Xbox One now

Up to 29 per cent off LEGO video games

Amazon has cut the prices of numerous LEGO video game titles including LEGO Hobbit, LEGO Jurassic World and LEGO Avengers. With the Nintendo Switch games typically priced upwards of £30, all the games now cost £23.99 or under.

Many PS4 and Xbox One games are significantly cheaper costing just £13.99. All the discounts should last until midnight on 14th October but stock may be limited so it’s best to grab them sooner, rather than later.

Get LEGO PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch deals now

Up to 18 per cent off HP gaming laptops

Amazon has discounts on the HP Omen and HP Pavilion gaming laptops. These models are designed specifically with gamers and mind, so can cope with high quality graphics and should work fast enough to keep your gameplay up to speed.

The HP Omen (17-cb1002na, 17.3 Inch, Full HD laptop) has an 18 per cent reduction meaning you would save a total of £300 as the price falls from £1699.99 to £1399.99.

The HP Pavilion (15-dk1019na, 15.6 Inch, Full HD laptop) has a discount of 13 per cent meaning you could get your hands on it for £999 instead of £1149.99. That’s a saving of £150, but both deals will expire at 11.59PM on 14th October.

Get HP gaming laptops deals now

Up to 75 per cent off SanDisk memory and storage

If you’re looking to boost your storage capacity then check out SanDisk. SanDisk are one of the main memory card brands and they feature in our list of Nintendo Switch memory cards but are suitable for a range of gaming devices, cameras and more.

Discounts range from 19 per cent to 75 per cent on everything from flash drives for iPhones and iPads to Nintendo licensed memory cards. The deals are only valid during the Amazon Prime Day sales and will no longer be available after 14th October at one minute before midnight.

Get the SanDisk memory and storage deals now

Best toys deals

Big brands such as Barbie and LEGO are often the first to get good discounts during Amazon Prime Day, and 2020 is no different.

Barbie Dreamhouse – 24 per cent off

Spanning three feet tall and four feet wide, the Barbie Dreamhouse features a working elevator, slide, pool and lights and sounds throughout. Usually £289.99, the Barbie Dreamhouse is now £219.99 – a saving of £70.

Get the Barbie Dreamhouse now

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet

Made from over 600 pieces, this LEGO Boba Fett helmet is best suited for adults and comes with a plaque so you can displayed the finished product.

Get the LEGO Boba Fett Helmet now

LEGO 42099 Technic Control+ 4×4 X-treme Off-Roader Truck 40 per cent off

This lightning deal sees this LEGO app controlled construction set on sale at £159.99, down from £199.99. This truck operates via an app with one-touch control – but move quickly, it ends today.

Get the LEGO 42099 deal now

Are Prime Day deals real?

Yes – as mad and rushed as the flash sales may seem, the deals are agreed beforehand between brands and retailers and are completely real.

Amazon’s Lightning deals are of limited time only or until stocks last, so you’ll have to stay alert or risk missing out on some of the very best offers.

If you’re after a specific item, however, it is worth knowing the pre-sale price beforehand so you know just how good the deal really is.

Prime Day 2020 tips to get the best offers

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll be continually updating our dedicated Prime Day deals pages on the big day(s) – keep checking back.

2. Sign up to Prime

Remember to get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get several other Prime benefits including free next-day delivery, Prime Video, and more. It may be worth hanging on to Prime for November too – Prime members get easier access to Black Friday deals.

3. Download the Amazon app

Last year deals were revealed up to a week early on the Amazon app so it’s well worth a download for a sneak peak at discounts, with an option to set an alert for when they go live too. The app is also great for building a wishlist – so you can decide what products you were like in advance, and can see how much the price has dropped.

You can also download Amazon Assistant for your browser, allowing you to instantly compare products across the web with Amazon’s price.

4. Shop with Alexa

Beginning Sunday, October 11th, you can get early access to select deals on Amazon’s own devices. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”

5. Get the deals when they’re hot

Many of the best Prime Day deals are lightning deals – meaning they’re only of limited quantity and for a set amount of time. It’s therefore worth checking regularly for new deals – the best ones usually sell out quickly.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day only started a few years ago back in 2015, but has already become one of the biggest sales events of the year. Initially a means to boost revenue during the summer months, Prime Day is a sale across the retail giant’s website, think of it like an Amazon-only Black Friday.

The key difference is that only Amazon Prime members are able to access the deals – though that includes members using a 30 day free trial, as well as Amazon Prime Student subscribers.

The Prime Day deals were so popular that in 2019 the sales period was extended to two days for a full 48-hour deals extravaganza – an extension that will be returning this year across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October (today and tomorrow).

Sign up to Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Today and tomorrow!

Prime Day has traditionally taken place in mid-July, but was pushed back several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite fears that the event had been cancelled, the Prime Day sales event has now finally started! It takes place today and tomorrow, which is 13th and 14th October 2020.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Prime Day has started. It began at 12am today (Tuesday 13th October) and runs until 11.59pm tomorrow (Wednesday 14th October).

The deals are in full swing and new flash offers are set to appear throughout the two-day event – so keeping checking back.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Firstly, you have to sign up for Prime in order to access the deals – you can do so with a free 30-day free trial.

Other than the Prime requirement, the event works very similarly to Black Friday. There are two types of deals – offers that last an entire day or two (usually on Amazon’s own devices and services) and Lightning deals. Lightning deals only last a set amount of time or until the allocated stock sells out – so you’ll have to get in fast for the best offers or risk missing out.

Can I return items bought on Prime Day 2020?

You, of course, have the same legal right to return a faulty product whether it was bought at full price or not.

If it’s not faulty, it can get a bit more complicated – but you do have the statutory right to cancel orders within 14 days of receiving the item.

As well as the cancellation rights above, you also have the right to return products within 30 days of purchase under their Voluntary Returns Policy as long as items are unused and undamaged. However, Amazon does not cover the cost of returns if the item is not faulty- so you’ll have to shell out at least £3.99 to return that Amazon Echo or Fire Stick.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.

Advertisement

Check out more deals with our best Amazon device deals for Prime Day, or the Prime Day Fire TV stick deals or if you’re on the hunt for a smart device we have our guide to the best Echo deals.