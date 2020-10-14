Best Prime Day Fire TV deals 2020: last chance to shop Fire TV Cube at £69.99

Some great Amazon device deals are currently available for the Prime Day sale event – but you’ll need to hurry as offers end at midnight tonight.

Advertisement

We’ve already seen some great Amazon device deals, including the perfect partner to Prime Video: Fire TV Cube. We did briefly see the 4K Fire TV Stick go on sale before selling out in a matter of hours.

There are four smart TV stick devices to choose from when it comes to Amazon, starting with the cheapest – the Fire TV Stick Lite – all the way through to the powerful Fire TV Cube. But it’s currently just the Cube on offer.

That being said, Amazon does like a last-minute deal so there is a chance we could see more smart TV sticks on discount today – the final day of Prime Day 2020.

Fire TV sticks essentially turn your screen into a smart TV, allowing you to access Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more – all for some bargain prices. Roku streaming sticks might offer a good alternative – and this brand’s entire range is on sale still.

So get that Prime membership sorted – Fire Sticks will be your gateway to some truly great TV coming this year and beyond.

What are the best Fire TV deals on Prime Day 2020?

Amazon devices are already seeing some great discounts across the older Fire TV devices – but we had expected more Fire TV Stick offers. Amazon has slashed the price of the Fire TV Cube down from £109.99 to just £69.99. Read our Fire TV Cube review to see if it’s the right device for your streaming needs.

To test out your new Fire TV device with some prestige TV and blockbuster movies, several Prime Video Channels are currently offering three months for 99p a month.

36 per cent off Fire TV Cube – was £109.99, now £69.99

The Fire Cube is Amazon’s most advanced media streaming player, offering the fastest performance of any of the other Fire streaming devices, with all the same great streaming capabilities. It can also pair with compatible soundbars for improved sound and has Alexa fully built-in so you don’t need the remote to voice control your TV.

Typically £109.99, the cube is currently £69.99, a saving of £40, or 36 per cent overall.

Get the deal now

What else is on offer on Prime Day?

With two days of offers, there was already an awful lot of deals to fit in, but then Amazon announced an early sale at 12pm on 12th October, the day before the event’s official start date. Now we’re on Day Two, there are still plenty of new deals to go around.

With more than 60 per cent reductions in price, our best Echo deals and best Kindle deals compilations contain some of the greatest offers we’ve seen this year.

Amazon’s own devices are the centre of attention once again this year, with a healthy discount across the range. This is especially with the older models seeing a reduction in price due to the announcement of the 4th Gen Amazon Echo range. Amazon’s own Fire HD 10 tablet is also on offer at £89.99, down from £149.99.

Tech lovers will also be excited by the huge range of Prime Day laptop deals available, and we’ve listed all the best in one place.

For more streaming options, you will want to take a look at this Roku Express deal. With the help of a 40 per cent discount, the smart TV stick is now just £17.99. The brand’s two other media players are on offer too — the Roku Premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+. Not sure which one to buy? Have a read of our Roku Premiere review to find out.

Amazon’s services have savings for Prime members too – deals include four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p and three months of Kindle Unlimited absolutely free.

Throughout the event, keep an eye on our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2020 as we are updating this live.

Remember, you need a Prime Membership to participate – sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial and get plenty of other benefits.

What types of Fire TV Stick are there?

Now some new releases have muddied the water a bit – but there are now four Fire TV stick variants: the Fire TV Stick Lite, the Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and the premium Fire TV Cube. All three give you access to thousands of channels including streaming and catch-up services, music streaming services, live TV, and an Alexa-powered voice remote.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

The affordable option, the Fire TV Stick Lite still allows you to stream from all the major streaming services in full HD with HDR support. The only thing really missing from this variant is TV controls (such as power/volume) on the Alexa voice remote – so if that’s not a dealbreaker, this option could save you a pretty penny.

Fire TV Stick (2020)

The latest iteration of the popular streaming stick is 50 per cent more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick while using 50 per cent less power. It also adds convenient TV controls to save you fumbling for the right remote, and has Dolby Atmos support for audio obsessives.

Fire TV Stick 4K

For those with a 4K Ultra HD TV, this powerful streaming stick adds all the features of the standard Fire Stick with support for UHD playback and Dolby Vision. Good thing Prime Video includes 4K for no extra cost!

Fire TV Cube

For the ultimate in media streaming, they don’t come much faster than the Fire TV Cube. With a powerful hexa-core processor, the clever box can stream in 4K HDR with ease, with 16GB of memory to download all the apps and channels you’d like. It’s also completely hands-free thanks to Alexa, and can also be used to control your compatible TV, soundbar, and smart lights with nothing but your voice alone.

We were quite impressed – see why in our Fire TV Cube review.

Advertisement

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Take look at our guide to the best Prime Day deals